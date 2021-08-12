Settling the matter once and for all, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team completed a season sweep of Oak Grove Post 379 Friday at the Mid South Regional at Duncan Field in Hastings, Nebraska.
For the third time in a week, Post 218 (24-13) defeated Oak Grove (28-12), knocking the Missouri runner-up out of the regional event, 6-2.
“Any time you beat a good team three times in a week is really tough,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington beat Oak Grove twice the previous week in Sedalia at the Missouri State Tournament, including in the championship game.
Zac Coulter said it was good to settle the account.
“To beat them three times was hard to do, like any team would say,” Coulter said. “It was fun just because they’re from Missouri and to beat them again.”
The victory put Washington into Saturday’s games as one of four teams remaining.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Washington center fielder Sam Turilli said. “We never thought we actually would be going to the regional. Now to be going to Saturday is pretty cool.”
Washington set the tone in the bottom of the first inning with three runs. Post 218 added a fourth run in the bottom of the second and seemed to be cruising.
However, things changed in the top of the fifth. Oak Grove rallied and scored twice, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
“We had a little bit of a tense moment there. We had been hitting the guy,” Getsee said. “We just kind of went to sleep. In those middle innings, we kind of got into a lull. We had a chat with the guys. We told them they had to turn it on. They couldn’t expect that to be enough. They came through and answered with those two runs right away, and we were back in it.”
Washington recovered and scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to retake a four-run lead.
“The rough part was that we had an expectation,” Getsee said. “It should be easy, and we’re going to do it anyway. It’s going to come, but when you play good teams, you have to fight all the way.”
In the game, Post 218 outhit Oak Grove, 8-6. Each team made one error. Oak Grove stranded eight runners, and Post 218 left three on base.
Getsee said there were no secrets between the two teams.
“It was one of those situations where we felt we knew about everything they had,” Getsee said. “Nothing scared us. For example, we knew where to play their leadoff hitter. All of that stuff factors into a comfort zone. That certainly helped us.”
Sam Paule started on the hill for Post 218 and went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three and was credited with the win.
Morgan Copeland took over and pitched the next two innings, striking out a pair.
Logan Dieckman got the final out and allowed a hit.
Nicholas Reeves pitched for Oak Grove, allowing six runs, five earned, on eight hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Turilli was Washington’s top hitter with three singles.
“I just went for fastballs, and that was it,” Turilli said.
Coulter posted two hits.
“It was just slower than the other two guys that we played, so we could get our timing down easier,” Coulter said. “It was just straight. The change-ups didn’t have too much on them.”
Dane Eckhoff doubled. Gavin Matchell and Louis Paule each singled.
Sam Paule drew two walks. Eckhoff walked once.
Turilli and Eckhoff both scored twice. Coulter and Cody Vondera scored once.
Coulter drove in two runs. Eckhoff, Matchell and Blake Whitlock had one RBI apiece.
Brody Armstrong and Connor Hernandez each had two hits to lead Oak Grove.
Shayton Wright and Dalton Chaney each had one hit.
Wright and Armstrong walked. Xavier Hernandez was hit by a pitch.
Connor Hernandez and Xavier Hernandez scored the runs.
Chaney drove in both runs for Oak Grove.
Washington ended up being paired against Dubuque County, Iowa, the lone unbeaten team in the tournament, after all of the Friday games had been played. The committee had instructions to keep previous opponents from playing each other if possible. Dubuque County had played host Hastings, Nebraska, Five Points Bank Post 11 earlier in the tournament.
Because of that meeting, the Hastings Chiefs ended up playing the Cabot, Arkansas, RailCats in Saturday’s matchup.