Triumphing in a slugfest, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team defeated Pacific Post 320 Friday night to win the Ninth District Tournament title, 16-6.
Both Washington and Pacific have qualified for the Zone 1 Tournament which starts Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
In other action:
• The Union Post 297 Freshmen won their losers' bracket games Friday in Lathrop over Festus Post 253, 8-7, and Jefferson City Post 5, 15-0.
Union, now assured of at least third place, next plays Saturday at 1 p.m. Kirkwood Post 156. The winner of that game plays Ste. Genevieve Post 150 at 4 p.m. in the championship series.
• In Elsberry, The Washington Post 218 Juniors led Elsberry Post 226 Red in the middle of the seventh in the Zone 1 Tournament, 8-6. The winner plays Jefferson City Post 5 Saturday at 1 p.m. in the winners' bracket while the loser faces St. Peters Post 313 in an elimination game.
Washington Post 218 and one other team will play in the state tournament in Washington next week.
All three tournaments will be covered in the Wednesday Missourian.