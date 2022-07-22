In an old-fashioned slugfest, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team captured the Ninth District Tournament title Friday at home over Pacific Post 320, 16-6.
“It was a tough battle with Pacific for sure,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We’ve played them four times now and you figure out what they do and they figure out what we do, so that leads to some close games. This one was no different, it played closer than the score shows.”
Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter knew his team had to hit.
“We knew from the start we were probably going to need to slug it out against Washington, being low on pitching,” Carter said. “Unfortunately, six runs was just not enough and errors killed us. We cannot expect to win against a team like that, giving them opportunity after opportunity.
“You have to credit Washington and their lineup,” Carter said. “They’re tough from top to bottom and have a lot of depth at pitching and that is what you need to win a championship.”
There is good news for both Washington Post 218 (27-5-2) and Pacific Post 320 (12-11). The two teams advanced to this week’s Zone 1 Tournament, which started Tuesday, also at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The game couldn’t have started any better for Pacific.
Ethan Simpson sent Gavin Matchell’s first pitch over the left field fence to make it 1-0.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better start than Ethan’s solo shot on the first pitch of the game,” Carter said.
Washington bounced right back, scoring four times in the bottom of the first.
Post 218 added four more runs in the second.
Pacific cut it to 8-2 in the third, but both teams scored three times in the fourth.
In the fifth inning, Pacific scored once and Washington added three runs.
Post 218 scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to hit the run rule, 16-6.
“I thought we did a great job at the plate in the championship game,” Getsee said. “Dane Eckhoff and Aden Pecka had big days, but our entire lineup chipped in and figured it out when we needed it the most. We put up runs in every inning but the third, so that is a good sign the offense is running.”
Washington outhit Pacific, 15-10. Post 218 made four errors and Pacific had three miscues.
There weren’t any mysteries with the pitching. Washington hurlers Gavin Matchell and Morgan Copeland both have pitched against Pacific multiple times. Pacific starter Weston Kulick has pitched against Washington frequently as well.
“Gavin Matchell battled for us on the bump for sure,” Getsee said. “We didn’t have our best defensive game of the year, so he worked around that and then gave way to Morgan Copeland who brought it to the house. They’ve seen Morgan three times and Gavin twice, so it was a test of wills. Offensively, I’d say the same goes on our end. We’d seen Weston Kulick three times and were not surprised by anything going on, but he’s a tough competitor and we had to put together some solid at-bats to plate our runs.”
Matchell went 3.1 innings to take the win. He gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits, one walk and a hit batter. He added one strikeout.
Copeland pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. Copeland struck out four.
Kulick pitched the first two innings, allowing eight runs (four earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Andrew Payne closed out the game, pitching 3.2 innings. He gave up eight runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk. Payne whiffed one.
Eckhoff and Pecka each had three hits for Post 218. Pecka doubled.
Matchell, Jacob Weidle and Weston Meyer had two hits apiece. Matchell and Weidle doubled. Meyer tripled.
Ryan Weidle added a triple. Sam Paule doubled. Sam Turilli singled.
Tanner McPherson walked twice. Paule walked once.
Eckhoff was hit by a pitch and stole two bases. Turilli also stole two bases.
Ryan Weidle put down a sacrifice bunt.
Eckhoff and Matchell both scored three times. Turilli, Paule, Pecka and Cody Vondera scored twice. Ryan Weidle and McPherson scored once.
Matchell drove in four runs. Jacob Weidle had three RBIs. Pecka and Weidle both ended with two RBIs. Eckhoff had one RBI.
Simpson had two hits for Pacific, the home run and a double.
Trevor Klund doubled and singled. Joey Mach had two singles.
Cole Hansmann, Kulick, Matt Reincke and Wesley Branson each singled.
Reincke and Payne walked. Mach was hit by a pitch.
Branson and Klund stole bases.
Simpson scored twice. Branson, Klund, Logan Hanna and Conner Bollinger scored once.
Simpson drove in three runs. Mach and Klund each had one RBI.