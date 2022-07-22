In an old-fashioned slugfest, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team captured the Ninth District Tournament title Friday at home over Pacific Post 320, 16-6.

“It was a tough battle with Pacific for sure,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We’ve played them four times now and you figure out what they do and they figure out what we do, so that leads to some close games. This one was no different, it played closer than the score shows.”