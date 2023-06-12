Scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team opened the Ballwin BATtles Cancer Tournament with a 6-2 victory over Maryland Heights Post 213 Wednesday.
“All told we were pleased to get a win and look forward to our game against Ballwin,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Post 218 (5-0) played the host Ballwin Post 611 squad Thursday at Ballwin Athletic Association to finish its part of Pool C action.
The nine-team tournament continues Saturday with cross-pool play with the top four teams advancing to Sunday’s bracket.
Post 218 had its hands full with Maryland Heights (2-4). Post 218 took the lead with single runs in the first and third innings, but Maryland Heights tied it in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Peyton Straatmann delivered the big hit, a bases-loaded triple to make it 5-2.
“We had to be patient at the plate, which we did for the most part and we finally broke it open when Peyton Straatmann sent a bases-loaded triple to left center giving us the breathing room we needed for the final frame,” Getsee said. “Peyton put together a great at-bat, worked the situation to his advantage, and put us over the top.”
Karson Eads, running for Straatmann, scored the sixth run and that was enough for Washington to earn the win.
Will Mentz pitched the first 4.2 innings for Post 218, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out five.
Jacob Weidle earned the win in relief, throwing 2.1 innings while allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out two.
“Will Mentz pitched great for us the majority of the night and Jacob Weidle took us to the finish line,” Getsee said. “Jacob pitched great as well. We have some guys that are going to need to be our finishers and maybe not start too many games, Jacob did just that last night.”
Post 213 outhit Washington in the game, 6-4. Each team made one error.
Straatmann’s triple was the biggest hit in the game. Washington’s other hits were singles from Gavin Matchell, Tanner McPherson and Anthony Broeker.
Washington batters also drew seven walks. Aden Pecka and Ryan Weidle each walked twice. Reagan Kandlbinder, Broeker and Straatmann walked once.
Pecka stole a base and scored two of the runs. McPherson, Ryan Weidle and Broeker all scored once.
Straatmann had three RBIs. Matchell drove in one.
“Offensively, we played some small ball to get our early two runs with great efforts by Gavin Matchell, Tanner McPherson, Aden Pecka and Anthony Broeker,” Getsee said.
Getsee said Straatmann also came up with a crucial defensive play.
“Peyton Straatmann killed would be threat in the top of the fifth by back picking their runner at third for the final out of the inning and stranding their runners,” Getsee said.