When the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team ended its season Sunday, Aug. 8, at Duncan Field in Hastings, Nebraska, it was an ending few had expected.
Under Manager Kent Getsee, Washington (24-14) went 2-2 at the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, losing to eventual regional champion Dubuque County, Iowa, by an 11-4 score.
Dubuque County went on to finish third at the American Legion World Series and was the only team to beat champion Idaho Falls, Idaho.
For Post 218 to even be playing at that point was something of a miracle. With some potential returning players choosing to concentrate on other pursuits, Washington’s numbers were down. Post 218 was seeded third in the Ninth District Tournament and opened with a 3-2 win over Union.
Post 218 then lost to second-seeded Hannibal Post 55 (Culp), 3-0, before coming back to eliminate St. Peters Post 313, 5-4. Washington then beat Union Post 297 again, 12-2. Rhineland Post 147, the fourth seed, knocked out Washington, 4-1.
After finishing third in the Ninth District Tournament, Post 218 advanced to the Zone 1 Tournament as the host team. The NEMO Post 6 Sixers held on to beat Washington in the opener, 6-5, and Washington was one loss away from ending its season.
However, a complex series of events changed things dramatically.
Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) had a large lead over Jefferson City Post 5 when two players were ejected. That put Hannibal under the nine-player limit, and Jefferson City won by forfeit.
In the second round, Jefferson City defeated NEMO, and Washington knocked out a shorthanded Hannibal team.
Then came the second twist.
Jefferson City had used a player in the Hannibal game who didn’t appear on the Post 5 official roster. Through review by the state commissioner, Jefferson City was declared eliminated from the zone event. Washington and NEMO played one winner-take-all game for the spot in the state tournament.
Washington won this time, 3-0, to advance to Sedalia.
At the state tournament, Washington’s Cinderella run continued with a 22-3 win over Gladstone Post 626 to start. Wins over Oak Grove, 8-5 and 10-4, gave Washington its first state title since 2012.
Both Washington and Oak Grove hit the road for Hastings. It was Washington’s first trip to a regional since the 2015 Central Plains Regional in Bismarck, North Dakota. Post 218 went as the second-place state team that year after Iowa declined to send a team.
Starting play in the eight-team event, Washington fell to host Hastings Post 11 Five Points Bank in the opener, 3-0.
Post 218 was losing to Colorado champion Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club in the bottom of the sixth, 4-1, when it scored four times to take a 5-4 lead. Washington held on to advance.
Up next was a third game with Oak Grove, and Post 218 breezed to the 6-2 win.
The Washington game with Dubuque County was set to run Saturday, Aug. 7, and started before heavy thunderstorms, which included hail, hit town to force the game to carry over to Sunday morning.
Dubuque County won the continued game, 11-4, and then beat Cabot, Arkansas, 3-1, to claim the regional title.
Washington’s team featured many players who are eligible to return in 2022.
By the end, Washington’s regular starting pitchers were Sam Turilli, Blake Whitlock, Gavin Matchell and Sam Paule.
Morgan Copeland moved up from the state runner-up Junior Legion team to pitch in six games with two starts.
Others eating up innings included Ethan Etter, Calvin Straatmann, Ethan Mort, Jacob Baldwin, Logan Dieckman, Dane Eckhoff and Louis Paule.
Turilli, batting at the top of the order and roaming center field, was the top batter at .437.
Matchell, who played right field when not pitching, was the top power hitter with 24 extra-base hits. That included four home runs. He batted .415.
Zac Coulter played a variety of different positions for Washington and batted .361. Coulter was capable of playing just about every position on the field.
A normal lineup had Cody Vondera behind the plate with Louis Paule at first and Eckhoff at second. Sam Paule was the normal shortstop with Whitlock at third.
Straatmann also saw considerable time at second base.
Jarrett Hamlett, Turilli and Matchell patrolled the outfield from left to right.
The 2022 Post 218 team could be even better. Most of the 2021 players are eligible to return, and some players will be moving up from last year’s Missouri runner-up Junior Legion team. Additionally, it’s possible some of the players who didn’t come out in 2021 might be looking for places in 2022.