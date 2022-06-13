It was a night where everything went right for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.
Playing Thoman Boothe Post 338 on the opening night of the Ballwin Wood Bat Tournament, Washington rolled to a 33-0 win in two innings.
“These types of games are a little uncomfortable,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We held back what we could and respect the coaches from Thoman Boothe as they try to rebuild their 70-year-old program.”
Washington improved to 5-1 with the victory.
Post 218 has two remaining pool games:
• Friday at home against Terre Haute, Indiana, Post 346 at 6 p.m. This game has been changed from the original schedule. Terre Haute now plays Lemay in the 8:30 p.m. game.
• Saturday at Ballwin Athletic Association against Lemay Post 162 at 10:30 a.m.
In the Thursday game at Ballwin Athletic Association, Washington scored 23 runs in the first inning and 10 in the second. The game ended at that point on tournament rules.
Washington outhit Thoman Boothe, 20-0, and made one error to Post 338’s eight.
Post 218 used the game as a chance to use different players and a pair of hurlers, who normally catch, shared the no-hitter, throwing one inning apiece.
Weston Meyer pitched the first inning, striking out two. He earned the win.
Cody Vondera walked one and struck out one in the second frame.
“Thoman is a very young team that struggled to get enough players there to participate,” Getsee said. “We only played two innings due to the competition level, but they did throw strikes. We used it to get our wood bats ready for the rest of the tournament. Just about every guy on the team had an at-bat and handled themselves well. Weston Meyer and Cody Vondera combined for the shutout.”
Offensively, Jacob Weidle led the way with five hits, including a double.
Morgan Copeland, Peyton Straatmann and Aden Pecka had three hits apiece. Copeland doubled twice while Straatmann and Pecka each had one double.
Sam Paule and Drew Bunge each had two hits. Paule doubled.
Brady Hanneken and Sam Turilli each had one hit.
Washington batters drew seven walks. Pecka, Seth Roewe and Bunge each walked twice. Dane Eckhoff walked once.
Paule was hit by pitches twice. Turilli and Eckhoff were hit once.
Weidle stole two bases. Gavin Matchell, Straatmann, Pecka and Eckhoff each had one steal.
Paule scored five runs. Pecka and Weidle each scored four times. Turilli, Copeland and Bunge scored three times. Hanneken, Eckhoff, Matchell, Roewe and Vondera each scored twice. Straatmann scored once.
Weidle drove in six runs. Pecka and Straatmann each had four RBIs. Hanneken drove in three. Turilli, Copeland, Paule and Bunge drove in two runs apiece. Matchell and Roewe each had one RBI.