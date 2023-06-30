Taking care of business in five innings against Hannibal Post 55 Sunday, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team officially wrapped up the Ninth District regular season title.
Post 218 (22-0, 9-0) defeated Hannibal Post 55 (1-10, 1-9), 16-0, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Offensively, Gavin Matchell delivered the first big blow with a bomb to dead center for three RBIs and he was followed by Kannon Hibbs, who sent it right on top of Gavin’s bomb to put us up four runs with no outs in the first,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “When the dust settled, our offense really brought it yesterday with every starter getting at least one hit and some of the substitute players as well. Just an overall fun afternoon for our guys.”
Washington did all of the scoring in the first three innings. Post 218 pushed five runs across the plate in each of the first two innings and then added six runs in the third.
Washington outhit Hannibal, 14-4. Hannibal made the game’s lone error.
Anthony Broeker was the winning pitcher, going four of the five innings, allowing four hits. He struck out two.
“Anthony Broeker had another great outing yesterday, he thew strikes in bunches and spotting his off-speed pitches,” Getsee said. “He was really in a sweet spot between strikes and balls percentage wise and that kept Hannibal off balance. The defense played great behind him on a very windy day that could have played havoc with fly balls, but our guys handled it all.”
Drew Eckhoff pitched the final inning, striking out one.
“Drew Eckhoff pitched the final frame needing just eight pitches to retire the side,” Getsee said.
Getsee noted that Hibbs came up with some big fielding plays.
“Kannon Hibbs was back in the lineup and filled in nicely at short, making a couple of great plays up the middle,” Getsee said.
Matchell, Hibbs and Jacob Weidle each had two hits. Weidle doubled.
Tanner McPherson, Kaden Patke and Reagan Kandlbinder doubled.
Broeker, Ryan Weidle, Kabren Koelling, Peyton Straatmann and Karson Eads singled.
Broeker, Hibbs, Koelling and Eads walked.
Kandlbinder was hit by pitches twice. Broeker and Eads were plunked once.
Broeker and Hibbs each stole a base.
Broeker, Kandlbinder and Hibbs scored three runs apiece. Matchell, McPherson and Eads scored twice. Jacob Weidle scored once.
With the win, Washington improved to 9-0 in league play with one league game left Monday at St. Peters.
Pacific swept Elsberry Post 226 Sunday to end its league slate at 8-2.
No other team had fewer than four losses.
