HASTINGS, NEBRASKA — Make it three wins in a row for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.
Facing Oak Grove Post 379 for the third time in a week, Post 218 (24-13) completed the season sweep Friday afternoon at Duncan Field, 6-2.
The win allowed Post 218 to advance to Saturday’s round in the Mid South Regional. Washington will play the loser of Friday night's contest between the Cabot, Arkansas, RailCats and Dubuque County, Iowa. That game will be played Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Oak Grove finished its season at 28-12-1.
Post 218 opened scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first and added another run in the second.
Oak Grove bounced back with two runs in the top of the fifth, but Post 218 matched that in the bottom of the inning.
Washington outhit Oak Grove, 8-6. Each team made one error. Oak Grove stranded eight runners to Washington’s three.
Sam Turilli led the Washington offense with three hits, scoring two runs.
Zac Coulter had two hits, a run and two RBIs.
Dane Eckhoff, Gavin Matchell and Louis Paule also had hits. Eckhoff doubled.
Sam Paule started on the hill and went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Morgan Copeland pitched two innings and was credited with the win. He struck out two.
Logan Dieckman got the final out.
Brody Armstrong and Connor Hernandez each had two hits for Oak Grove.
Nicholas Reeves went all six innings for Oak Grove and took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Additional coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.