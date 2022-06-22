Powered by a four-run fifth inning, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team earned its first win in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament Friday in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Washington (10-3-1) defeated Sullivan, Indiana, Post 139 at Terre Haute North High School, 5-4.
“It was more of a classic baseball game with pitchers holding the hitters down and we felt good coming out on top,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
The game was scoreless for the first three innings before Washington scored once in the top of the fourth. Sullivan came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Washington scored four times in the top of the fifth, and it proved to be just enough as Post 139 added single runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Sullivan outhit Washington, 8-5, but made five errors to Post 218’s one.
Sam Paule started for Post 218 and went four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three. He was credited with the win.
“Sam Paule started on the bump for us and for his first start of the season performed great,” Getsee said. “We had him on a bit of a pitch count for various reasons, so he yielded to Drew Bunge and Seth Roewe to close it out and they did more of the same stuff they’ve been doing all season, keeping teams off the board.”
Bunge pitched two innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out one.
Roewe earned a save by getting the final three outs. He allowed a hit.
The Indiana team threw Oscar Pegg for 5.2 innings and he allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits, one walk and two hit batters. He fanned two.
“They threw a pretty solid arm at us and kept us in check in the early going,” Getsee said.
Will Brooks closed out the game, getting the final four outs.
Paule recorded two of the five Post 218 hits. Tanner McPherson doubled while Sam Turilli and Hanon Jarvis singled.
Dane Eckhoff drew the lone Washington walk.
McPherson and Peyton Straatmann were hit by pitches.
McPherson stole a base and Eckhoff and Aden Pecka both bunted runners over.
Turilli, Pecka, Paule, McPherson and Ryan Weidle scored the runs.
Paule and Jarvis were credited with RBIs.
“Everyone chipped in at the plate and really did the little things to make our offense run,” Getsee said.