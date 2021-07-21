It only took Gavin Matchell three pitches to find the one he liked.
Leading off the bottom of the seventh inning in a tied game, Matchell deposited the one-one pitch over the left field wall at Wildcat Ballpark in Union to lead Washington Post 218 (16-10) to a 5-4 win against St. Peters Post 313 (9-15) in the Ninth District Senior Tournament Friday.
“Gavin had a great day at the plate,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He has plenty of pop in his bat, and when a good approach meets a solid swing, the results come though.”
Matchell’s home run wasn’t the only Post 218 blast to break a tie in the contest.
With the score tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Blake Whitlock smashed a two-run homer to right field.
“Offensively we started to wake up the bats, and they showed up just in time,” Getsee said. “Blake Whitlock gave us a two run lead with his first home run of the year.”
St. Peters scored the game’s first run in the top of the third inning, but Washington scored twice in the home half.
Post 313 tied things up with one run in the fifth inning and then tied it again with two more runs in the top of the sixth.
Logan Dieckman tossed the first five innings for Post 218, striking out one and holding St. Peters to two runs (one earned) on seven hits and no walks.
Ethan Mort threw one inning and struck out one. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk.
Calvin Straatmann was the pitcher of record. He needed just five pitches to cruise through a scoreless top of the seventh with no hits and no walks.
“Logan Dieckman came out and threw a fantastic five innings for us,” Getsee said. “He made St. Peters work for anything they would get, he only gave up one earned run and when your number is called in the Nintth District Tournament, you know the competition is going to be tough. Everyone is fighting for their season to continue, so teams do everything they can. Logan was great and so were the guys behind him.”
Jarrett Hamlett doubled and singled, and Zac Coulter singled twice.
“Zac Coulter and Jarrett Hamlett posted two hits each, putting together some great at-bats,” Getsee said.
Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff and Jacob Baldwin each singled.
Turilli, Matchell, Coulter, Whitlock and Mort scored the five Washington runs.
Matchell and Whitlock both ended with two RBIs. Eckhoff drove in one.
Coulter and Cody Vondera each drew a walk.
Turilli and Coulter both stole a base.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at St. Peters but was moved to Union due to poor field conditions from rainfall.
“It was nice to be able to get on the field,” Getsee said. “A huge thanks to Union for allowing the tournament to continue on their turf field.”