By virtue of a 2-1 win over Madison (Indiana) Post 9, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team is the best in the Midwest.
Washington (17-0) edged Madison Post 9 Sunday in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational championship game in Terre Haute, Indiana.
With both teams playing their sixth game in four days, Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee felt Washington had just a little more in the tank.
“Madison was a very good defensive team and they made a lot of great plays on hard hit balls,” Getsee said. “The offense might have been down a little on both sides due to the length of the tournament. I can tell you we were a little gassed, but we persevered and did what we had to do for the victory.”
Washington scored a run in the top of the first, but Madison, the top seed in the 12-team tournament, tied it in the bottom of the first.
Washington scored what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the third when Will Mentz doubled home Reagan Kandlbinder.
“Will Mentz picked up both RBIs with a huge 3-4 game and provided all we’d need to win the tournament,” Getsee said.
Washington outhit Madison, 6-3. Each team made one error.
Mentz had three of the six Washington hits, including a pair of doubles.
Kandlbinder also doubled. Sam Paule and Kabren Koelling singled.
Kandlbinder drew three walks. Gavin Matchell and Aden Pecka walked once.
Matchell and Ryan Weidle were hit by pitches. Weidle and Pecka stole bases.
Kandlbinder and Weidle scored the runs. Mentz had both RBIs.
Both teams used two pitchers.
Paule, who earned the win, started and went three innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Weidle pitched the final four innings for a save. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three.
“The championship game brought us a pitch-by-committee moment,” Getsee said. “Sam Paule took the bump for the first time in a while and pitched three strong innings and picked up a win. Ryan Weidle took it from there and never looked back. He held onto a two run lead and pitched around a couple of jams with a calm and collected manner. He’s been rock solid all year and did it again Sunday.”
Washington had some big defensive moments as well.
“The defense helped too,” Getsee said. “We turned a huge double play in the fifth to kill a rally when they had the bases loaded.”
The double play, from Paule to Anthony Broeker to Kandlbinder stopped Madison’s best scoring chance outside the first.
Another big play happened in the bottom of the seventh when catcher Peyton Straatmann picked off the potential tying run at first base.
Bodie Harsin, Abraham Reetz and Kaid Fink all singled for Madison.
Zander Vonch scored the run and Reetz had the RBI.
Boden Heckler started and took the loss, going 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Harsin pitched the final 2.2 innings.
Post 218 returns to action, hosting St. Charles Post 312 at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.