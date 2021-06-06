The Washington Post 218 Seniors are headed to the land of the Hoosiers over Father’s Day weekend.
Post 218 will play in the Fifth annual John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational, hosted by Terre Haute North High School and Northview High School, located in Brazil, Indiana.
Washington will be in Pool B, along with teams from Sullivan, Indiana; Highland, Indiana; and Danville, Illinois.
The tournament runs Thursday, June 17, through Sunday, June 20. It takes the place of the Post 218 Tournament.
Post 218 matches up with Sullivan, Indiana, in the first round Thursday at 8 p.m. at Terre Haute North.
Washington will play twice Friday, taking on Highland at 1:30 p.m. and Danville at 6:30 p.m., both at Terre Haute North.
Pool play concludes Saturday morning, immediately followed by two consolation games for seeds 9-12 at Northview and the first round of the championship bracket between the top eight seeds at both locations.
The semifinals and championship game each take place Sunday, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Terre Haute North.