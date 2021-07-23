After another odd twist in the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament, Washington Post 218 and NEMO Post 6 now will play each other for the title Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The winner-take-all game will start at noon.
This comes after Jefferson City Post 5 was disqualified for using an ineligible player.
Jefferson City used that player during Thursday's forfeit win over Hannibal Post 55 (Culp). Hannibal had been winning that game, 10-3, when an altercation left that squad short of players to continue the game. Jefferson City was awarded the forfeit.
Prior to that discovery, Jefferson City had been the lone unbeaten team left in the tournament. It defeated NEMO Post 6 Friday, 8-4, while Washington Post 218 knocked out Hannibal, 5-1.
The ineligible player did not play in the game against the Sixers Friday.
The state committee overseeing the tournament declared that the Zone 1 title now will be a winner-take-all game Saturday at noon.