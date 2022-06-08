Defending Missouri Senior Legion state champion Washington Post 218 will return to tournament play this week.
Washington is entered into the 12-team Ballwin Tournament and will host three games of the event.
Post 218 has been placed into the event’s Pool B along with Lemay Post 162, Terre Haute (Indiana) Post 346 and Thoman Boothe Post 338.
Pool A consists of Troy (Illinois) Post 708, Ballwin Post 611, Kirkwood Post 156 and Chesterfield Post 556.
Pool C teams are Sikeston Post 114 Silver Sox, Alton (Illinois) Post 126, Manchester Post 208 and Eureka Post 177.
Washington’s pool games are:
• Thursday, June 9, against Thoman Boothe at Ballwin, 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, June 10, against Terre Haute at Rotary Recreational Complex, Ronsick Field, 6 p.m.
• Saturday, June 11, against Lemay at Ballwin, 10:30 a.m.
The other Ronsick Field game is Saturday, June 11, between Ballwin and Chesterfield at 10:30 a.m.
In each game, the home team will be determined by a coin toss. Pool games have two-hour time limits with no new inning starting after that limit.
The time limit rules continue for the semifinal and championship games with the international tiebreaker rule being used for innings starting after the two-hour limit.
Each pool’s winner will advance to the semifinals Sunday, June 12. One wildcard also will advance, based upon a points system.
The points system is two points for a win, one point for a tie and no points for a loss.
Tiebreakers are head-to-head play, followed by runs allowed and runs scored. If a tie still exists, a coin toss will determine which team finishes higher.