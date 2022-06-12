It took a half-inning for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team to wake up Tuesday night.
Washington (3-1, 2-0) spotted St. Peters Post 313 a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but clamped down after that to emerge with an 8-1 Ninth District win at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
It was the season opener for St. Peters Post 313.
“St. Peters came out swinging and took advantage of some early zone struggles, but in the end Gavin Matchell pitched great and Brady Hanneken and Drew Bunge came in to seal the victory,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington, which made three errors in the game, allowed an unearned run in the top of the first, but bounced back to score twice in the bottom of the first and add a third run in the second.
That’s how it stood until Post 218 exploded for five more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Post 218 outhit St. Peters, 11-2. Washington made three of the game’s four errors.
Post 218 used three pitchers in the game. Matchell went the first four innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks. He struck out three and was the winning pitcher.
Hanneken pitched two innings, allowing one walk, while striking out three.
Bunge struck out one while pitching the final inning.
The Post 218 pitchers were limited to keep them eligible to throw later this week in the Ballwin Tournament.
Getsee said that despite the errors, Post 218 was able to make big plays in the field.
“Defensively we made some great plays — Sam Paule with a couple up the middle and Jacob Weidle had a couple of beauties on the infield with Aden Pecka tracking down a long ball threat early in the game,” Getsee said.
Matchell, Pecka and Ryan Weidle each had two hits in the game.
Tanner McPherson doubled. Dane Eckhoff, Jacob Weidle, Peyton Straatmann and Weston Meyer singled.
Paule drew two walks. Straatmann walked once. McPherson was hit by pitches twice, but only one counted.
Ryan Weidle stole two bases. Paule, Pecka and Jacob Weidle each had one swipe.
Paule also hit a sacrifice fly.
Paule, Eckhoff, Matchell, Pecka, McPherson, Ryan Weidle, Straatmann and Cody Vondera scored once.
Pecka drove in two runs. Paule, Eckhoff, Matchell, Jacob Weidle and Straatmann each had one RBI.
“Offensively, we saw the complete opposite of the arm in the Eureka game, so we had some adjustments to make and it took us a minute,” Getsee said. “Their guy had nothing straight, all spinners and we struggled to make solid contact for a bit. That said though, every single guy in the lineup contributed in some fashion either hit or sacrifice and that is very good going into our busy week ahead. Gavin, Aden and Ryan all had two-hit days and couple that with the other guys chipping in leads us to victory.”
Kyle Roberts started and went 5.2 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Gavin King gave up a hit and got the final out.
Alex Huebner doubled while Andrew Wojewoda singled.
Dylan Alsop, Wojewoda and Alex McCary walked.
Huebner scored the St. Peters run.
After hosting Rhineland Post 147 in league play Wednesday, Post 218 enters the Ballwin Tournament Thursday.
Washington is in Pool B with Lemay Post 162, Terre Haute, Indiana, Post 346 and Thoman Boothe Post 338.
Post 218 played Thoman Boothe in Ballwin Thursday. Washington hosts the Indiana team Friday at 6 p.m. before returning to Ballwin to play Lemay Saturday at 10:30 p.m.
Playoff action is set for Sunday.
The 12-team event has Troy, Illinois, Post 708, Ballwin Post 611, Kirkwood Post 156 and Chesterfield Post 556 in Pool A.
Pool C teams are Alton, Illinois, Post 126, Manchester Post 208, Eureka Post 177 and the Manchester Post 208 Juniors.