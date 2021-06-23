Scoring 14 times in the first two innings, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team rolled to an 18-5 win over Highland, Indiana, in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational Tournament in Terre Haute, Indiana, Friday.
Washington (9-4) fell behind in the top of the first inning. Highland scored once. Washington came back with six runs in the bottom of the inning and added eight more runs in the bottom of the second.
In the third, Highland scored four times. Washington added two runs.
Post 218 scored its final two runs in the bottom of the fourth. The game ended in the top of the fifth.
Blake Whitlock started for Washington and got the win. Over 2.1 innings, he allowed three runs on four hits and two walks. Whitlock whiffed three.
Louis Paule pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. He struck out two.
“Blake Whitlock came out and gave us a solid outing to find our bats and take control of the game,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He worked ahead, mixed in his off-speed pitches and picked up a pool play win for us to keep us in the top half of our pool. Louis Paule came in to hold things down and get us to the finish line in the mercy-ruled game. Louis settled in for just his second outing of the summer and pitched great as well.”
Offensively, Gavin Matchell, Zac Coulter and Sam Paule each had three hits. Matchell’s hits all were doubles. Sam Paule and Coulter doubled.
Dane Eckhoff, Jarrett Hamlett and Jacob Baldwin had two hits apiece. Eckhoff doubled and tripled.
Sam Turilli added a double. Cody Vondera singled.
Post 218 batters also drew eight walks. Turilli had two of them, and Eckhoff, Hamlett, Ethan Mort, Ethan Etter, Sam Paule and Vondera had one walk apiece.
Hamlett stole two bases, and Coulter and Sam Paule each swiped one.
Hamlett and Sam Paule each scored three times. Turilli, Eckhoff, Matchell, Coulter and Etter scored twice. Mort and Louis Paule both scored once.
Matchell drove in four runs. Sam Paule and Baldwin each had three RBIs. Eckhoff and Hamlett drove in two apiece. Mort and Vondera both had one RBI.
“Offensively, our bats were as hot as the weather with just about every guy doing something to help the team at the plate,” Getsee said. “Gavin Matchell picked up four RBIs, and Sam Paule and Jacob Baldwin both plated three. We had a great approach, and the guys didn’t miss their opportunities. As the season goes, if we continue these type of at-bats, things are going to be fun.”
With the win, Post 218 improved to 2-0 in pool play heading into the final contest against Danville, Illinois.