It took a sixth-inning rally for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team to stay undefeated Tuesday.
Post 218 (10-0) won at home over De Soto SMCI, 4-2.
“We came out a little flat giving up a couple of early runs, but the guys snapped out of it pretty quickly,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said.
SMCI (3-5-1) struck first, scoring twice in the top of the second.
Post 218 cut that lead in half with a run in the third and tied it in the bottom of the fifth.
Washington broke the tie in the sixth with two runs and finished the game with a double play in the seventh as Ryan Weidle snagged a liner in left field and threw to Kabren Koelling covering second to double off a runner.
Anthony Broeker and Will Mentz pitched for Post 218.
Broeker pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, two walks and two hit batters.
“Anthony Broeker took the hill for us and gave us three innings and working in and out of a couple of jams,” Getsee said.
Mentz was the winning pitcher, going 3.2 innings, allowing two hits while striking out three.
“Will Mentz came in and closed out the final frames with a solid outing,” Getsee said. “He only needed 35 pitches to get through 3 2/3 innings, which was a needed boost in this one.”
Getsee said the defense was solid throughout the game.
“Our defense came to play for sure, other than a couple of hiccups,” Getsee said. “Ryan Weidle tracked down a very long fly ball on the first pitch of the game and we played pretty clean for most of the night.”
Sam Paule logged three of Washington’s seven hits, including a double.
Gavin Matchell hammered a solo home run in the third inning.
Kannon Hibbs, Weidle and Koelling singled.
“Offensively, Sam Paule and Gavin Matchell provided the big sparks,” Getsee said. “Sam did a lot of damage at the plate and on the basepaths. Gavin blasted one of the left field fence in a no-doubter.”
Hibbs, Weidle, Koelling and Karson Eads walked. Paule stole two bases. Paule and Peyton Straatmann had sacrifice flies.
Paule, Matchell, Koelling and Eads scored. Matchell drove in two. Paule and Straatmann each had one RBI.
“We had guys doing the little things with sacrifices and the like to keep the line moving and getting guys into scoring positions,” Getsee said. “It was a team effort and another good team we faced to make us better.”
Post 218 hosted St. Peters Wednesday before heading to the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.
