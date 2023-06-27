One inning was all that Washington Post 218 needed Thursday.
And, that’s all Post 218 got in Pacific, edging the host Post 320 Senior Legion team, 3-1.
With the win, Post 218 improved to 20-0 on the season, 7-0 in the Ninth District.
Pacific (7-4, 4-2) held off Post 218 after the three-run second inning, and made a seventh-inning rally as well. Pacific had runners on the corners with one out before Reagan Kandlbinder struck out the final two hitters to end the game with a save.
Kandlbinder also had a big part in the offense, hitting a solo home run to open scoring with one out in the second.
The next two batters also reached with Anthony Broeker getting a single and Noah Hendrickson drawing a walk.
Both Broeker and courtesy runner Kabren Koelling scored on a double by Tanner McPherson.
Pacific struggled to find runners and it took until the bottom of the fourth for a hitter to reach on a single. Gavin Mabe singled to center off of his Union High School teammate Will Mentz to give Pacific the first of its two hits.
The other hit, a Cole Hansmann single in the seventh, drove in Pacific’s lone run with Trey Kulick crossing the plate.
Mentz was the winning pitcher, going 6.1 innings while allowing a run on one hit, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out eight.
Kandlbinder got the save, getting the final two outs, both strikeouts, and allowing one hit.
Pacific used three pitchers. Jack Meyer started and took the loss, going four innings while allowing three runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Mason Snider was next to the hill, going two innings while allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out four.
Drew Beffa pitched the last inning, walking two and striking out one.
Washington’s five hits were the home run by Kandlbinder, the double by McPherson and singles by Jacob Weidle, Mentz and Broeker.
Kandlbinder, Hendrickson, McPherson and Aden Pecka walked.
Mabe and Hansmann singled for Pacific.
Ethan Simpson, Andrew Payne and Mabe walked. Meyer was hit by a pitch.
Starting Saturday, Washington plays four nights in a row.
Post 218 hosts Elsberry Post 226, which is tied with Pacific for second in the Ninth District standings, Saturday at 6 p.m.
That’s Run the Bases Night where children will be allowed to run the Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field bases following the game. It’s also homecoming night for former Post 218 players, coaches and fans.
Post 218 hosts Hannibal Sunday at 3 p.m.
Washington heads to St. Peters Post 313 Monday at 6 p.m. and hosts Hillsboro Tuesday at 6 p.m.
