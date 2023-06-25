It was back to Ninth District business Tuesday for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.
Post 218 improved to 18-0 overall, 5-0 in the Ninth District, with a 10-0 home win over St. Charles Post 312 (2-8, 1-6).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It was back to Ninth District business Tuesday for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.
Post 218 improved to 18-0 overall, 5-0 in the Ninth District, with a 10-0 home win over St. Charles Post 312 (2-8, 1-6).
Washington outhit St. Charles, 8-4, and scored in each of the five innings.
Post 218 scored once in the first, twice in the second, once in the third, once in the fourth and five times in the fifth to end it early.
Anthony Broeker pitched all five innings, scattering four hits and a walk while striking out three.
“Anthony Broeker was exceptional last night on the mound against St. Charles,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He had his best outing yet for us and really commanded his pitches. Throwing 75 percent strikes with all of your pitches is amazing and the reason he picked up the win and shutout over the mercy-ruled game. His defense supported him as we’d expect for sure, but Anthony did the heavy lifting.”
Offensively, Broeker had plenty of help. Sam Paule and Reagan Kandlbinder both had two hits.
Gavin Matchell, Paule and Noah Hendrickson doubled.
Tanner McPherson and Aden Pecka singled.
Karson Eads drew two walks. Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle, Matchell, McPherson and Pecka all walked once.
Hendrickson also was hit by a pitch.
Eads, Matchell, Pecka and Paule stole bases.
Pecka scored three times from the No. 9 spot in the order. Eads crossed the plate twice. Paule, Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle, Kandlbinder and Will Mentz scored once.
Matchell had three RBIs. Ryan Weidle drove in two while Paule and Kabren Koelling had one RBI apiece.
“Offensively, everyone chipped in again,” Getsee said. “Sam Paule and Reagan Kandlbinder had two-hit days, but as you look up and down the lineup it was a total team effort. Gavin Matchell delivered the knockout punch in the bottom of the fifth with a bases-clearing walk off shot to right center.”
For St. Charles, Andy Trupiano, Nolan Taylor, Dylan Schooler and Joey Bentrup each ended with singles. Brady McCormack walked.
Trupiano pitched 4.1 innings and took the loss. McCormack finished out the game.
Post 218 hit the road Wednesday and Thursday, winning Ninth District road games over Hannibal Post 55 and Pacific Post 320.
Friday’s game against East St. Louis has been called off. Instead, there will be a celebration after a full day of games Saturday.
Action starts with the Post 218 Freshman Red team hosting Elsberry Post 226 at 1 p.m.
The Post 218 Juniors will play Maryland Heights at 3:30 p.m. with the Post 218 Seniors hosting Elsberry at 6 p.m.
After the final game, Post 218 will hold its annual Kids Run the Bases Night.
It also will be a homecoming day for Washington with all past Post 218 players and parents invited to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.