When Washington Post 218 last faced Rhineland Post 147 in Senior Legion action last summer, Rhineland knocked Washington out of the Ninth District Tournament.
Meeting for the first time in 2022, Post 218 took charge, winning 10-0 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Morgan Copeland crafted a three-hit shutout, going all six innings. He also walked once while striking out three.
“Beautiful night for baseball and Morgan Copeland made sure of that,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He worked ahead and was very efficient in his second complete game of the season. He’s sporting a zero ERA through 14 innings, so I’d say he’s throwing strikes and using his defense. Morgan just competes and when you have a guy like that you do what you can to support him. Our offense really came through for him, as well.”
Washington (4-1, 3-0) scored twice in the bottom of the first to take the lead and never looked back. Post 218 added two runs in the second, two in the fourth and four in the bottom of the sixth to end it on the run rule. Washington had 10 hits to Rhineland’s three.
Rhineland (5-4, 2-3) also made five of the game’s six errors.
Sam Paule led the Washington attack with four hits from the leadoff spot.
Seth Roewe posted three hits, including a double and a triple.
Ryan Weidle added a double. Dane Eckhoff and Aden Pecka singled.
Eckhoff, Gavin Matchell and Pecka walked.
Cody Vondera was hit by pitches twice. He also sacrificed.
Paule and Jacob Weidle both stole two bases. Vondera had one swipe.
Roewe crossed the plate three times. Paule, Ryan Weidle and Vondera scored twice. Eckhoff scored once.
Paule drove in four runs. Eckhoff, Matchell, Pecka and Vondera each had one RBI.
“Sam Paule led the way with four hits and four RBIs,” Getsee said. “Sam took some real quality at-bats and adjusting through the game to not only the pitcher, but his counts.
“Seth Roewe made the most of his plate debut,” he said. “He went 3-3 with a triple in his DH role for us against Rhineland. Solid defense and solid hitting usually come out on top and we were both in this game.”
Kenny Hoener started for Rhineland and took the loss. Over five innings, he allowed nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Trace Erfling gave up a run on one hit and three walks.
Post 147’s hits were a double by Hoener and singles from Rane Rehmert and Gavin Hackmann.
Reese Rehmert walked.
Hoener stole a base and Rane Rehmert sacrificed.
After playing Thoman Boothe Friday to open the Ballwin Tournament, Washington hosts Terre Haute, Indiana, Post 346 Friday and plays Lemay Saturday at Ballwin Athletic Association. The playoffs are set for Sunday.
Post 218 returns home to host Union Post 297 next Tuesday and Elsberry Post 226 Wednesday in Ninth District games. Both start at 6 p.m.
Washington then heads to Terre Haute, Indiana, for a tournament June 16-19.