Looking to make a statement to start the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament, Washington Post 218 shut out Moberly Post 6 Tuesday, 10-0
Washington (28-5-2) outhit Moberly (17-10-1) in the game, 14-5. Each side made one error.
“Every batter in the lineup contributed and that is good for us,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington scored five runs in the bottom of the second, four in the third, and finished the game on the run rule with one tally in the sixth.
Post 218 used three pitchers in the game.
Sam Turilli started and went three innings, allowing three hits and one walk. He was credited with the win.
“Sam Turilli took the bump for us and shut Moberly down in the early going to give our offense a chance to do some damage,” Getsee said. “He was great for three innings, but he’s been nursing a sore thumb on his throwing hand and we made an adjustment going to Morgan Copeland, who was awesome as usual, and then Seth Roewe, who came in throwing strikes and shutting Moberly down as well.”
Copeland pitched the next two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Roewe pitched the sixth inning, giving up one hit and fanning one.
“Great defense behind our guys as well in this game, and when we pitch and play like that we can be tough,” Getsee said.
Offensively, Aden Pecka had four hits, including a triple.
“Aden Pecka picked a great time to have one of his best games at the plate this year with four hits,” Getsee said.
Turilli, Jacob Weidle and Tanner McPherson each had two hits. Turilli doubled.
Gavin Matchell also doubled. Dane Eckhoff, Sam Paule and Weston Meyer singled.
“Our offense was great up and down the lineup,” Getsee said. “We used some small ball to force some plays and it was a fun day at the plate for our guys.”
Eckhoff, Matchell and Ryan Weidle drew walks.
Eckhoff and Ryan Weidle contributed sacrifice bunts.
Matchell, Pecka, Jacob Weidle and McPherson each scored twice. Ryan Weidle and Meyer scored once.
Jacob Weidle drove in three runs. Turilli and Meyer each had two RBIs. Eckhoff, Pecka and McPherson had one RBI apiece.
Jack Prewett started for Moberly, getting through one inning before running into trouble. He was touched for five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one.
Gage Wilson took over and pitched the next two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits.
Tim Johnston finished out the game, allowing a run on three hits and a walk over two innings.
The win put Washington into Wednesday’s winners’ bracket final against Jefferson City Post 5, a 10-0 winner over Pacific Post 320. Post 5 won that game, 12-4.
Moberly defeated Pacific in a losers’ bracket game Wednesday. That set up another meeting between Washington and Moberly Wednesday night with Post 218 again prevailing, 8-6.
