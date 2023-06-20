Yes, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team can win two games in less than a day in different states, and different time zones.
Post 218 (12-0) defeated Crawfordsville (Indiana) Byron Cox Post 72 Thursday, 7-0, in the first pool play game of the Seventh Annual John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational.
This game had a 1:30 p.m. start at Indiana State University and came less than 20 hours after Washington beat St. Peters Post 313 in Ninth District action at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Wednesday evening.
Against the Indiana squad, Post 218 went to work early, scoring two runs in the first, one in the third, two more in the fourth and two final runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington outhit Crawfordsville, 10-3. The Indiana club made two errors while Washington committed one.
Kannon Hibbs got the ball and went the distance, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four. He only needed 76 pitches to go all seven frames.
“Kannon Hibbs came out and took matters into his own hands on the mound,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He kept a very good team off the board all day and picked up a complete game victory. He was on and Post 72 could only muster three scattered hits. In addition, our defense really made all the plays and kept it a simple clean game.”
Offensively, Post 218 had 10 hits with six of them being doubles.
Gavin Matchell and Anthony Broeker both doubled twice. Noah Hendrickson and Hibbs doubled once.
Sam Paule had a pair of singles.
Karson Eads and Reagan Kandlbinder each added one single.
Aden Pecka and Hendrickson drew walks.
Matchell scored two runs while Paule, Hibbs, Broeker, Kandlbinder and Kabren Koelling scored once.
Matchell drove in three runs. Broeker had two RBIs. Hibbs drove in one.
“Offensively, Anthony Broeker put us on the board in the first with two outs and we never looked back from there,” Getsee said. “Gavin Matchell and Sam Paule had a couple of hits each, but the offense just continued to be relentless in our attack and that lead to the additional runs over the game. Putting up runs in four out of six at-bats is always good.”
This is Washington’s only scheduled game at Indiana State University, home of the Sycamores. Indiana State advanced to the NCAA Division I Super Regional this year, losing to Texas Christian University one round short of Omaha.
Post 218 is scheduled to play its second Pool C game in the 12-team tournament Friday at 5 p.m. against Lancaster (Ohio) Post 11 at Terre Haute North High School.
Washington plays Danville (Illinois) Post 210 Saturday at 9 a.m. at West Vigo High School.
Consolation games are Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with bracket play starting Saturday at 3 p.m.
The tournament runs through Sunday.
