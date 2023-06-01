Quality, not quantity.
That’s how the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team approached its season opener Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 218 opened with a 6-0 win over the Jefferson County Blazers with 10 players suiting up. Five of them pitched and combined for a three-hit shutout.
“We were patient and didn’t chase anything, but we did fly out 14 times so there is always something to work on,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “That said, we’re thrilled with our start and looking forward to our game in Elsberry on Wednesday night.”
Washington is playing shorthanded for the next week due to St. Francis Borgia reaching the Class 5 state semifinals. Four players from the Knights won’t be eligible until the end of the state tournament.
That really didn’t matter Monday as Getsee’s team controlled play against the Blazers.
Washington High School’s Gavin Matchell started and went two innings, allowing a hit and striking out two.
Karson Eads, a Union High School player, pitched the next two innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one.
Will Mentz, also of Union, walked two and struck out two in his inning.
Ryan Weidle of Washington High School pitched a perfect inning.
And, the latest addition to the lineup, Kannon Hibbs from Warrenton High School, struck out three in his inning.
“We got off to a great start last night with Gavin Matchell on the bump in the first two and he gave us the go-ahead RBI in the first,” Getsee said. “Gavin was sharp from the start, throwing 75 percent strikes. We followed him with a variety of guys who haven’t been on the mound in a bit to sharpen them up and they all threw scoreless innings, so it worked out great for us. Karson Eads threw two innings. Will Mentz, Ryan Weidle and Kannon Hibbs picked up an inning each.”
Post 218 gave the pitchers all the offensive support they needed with five runs in the first three frames.
Washington scored once in the first, three times in the second and once in the third.
Post 218 added its final run in the sixth.
Washington High School’s Sam Paule, the GAC Central player of the year, had two hits to lead the Post 218 offense. One of those hits was a triple.
Eads also tripled.
St. Clair’s Anthony Broeker and Ryan Weidle both doubled.
Matchell added a single.
Washington High School’s Aden Pecka, Jacob Weidle and Peyton Straatmann walked.
Jacob Weidle was hit by a pitch. Pecka stole a base.
Jacob Weidle scored twice. Pecka, Broeker, Ryan Weidle and Eads scored once.
Paule drove in three. Pecka, Matchell and Eads had one RBI apiece.
“Our defense was stellar with Sam Paule making a fantastic play in the hole and Aden Pecka tracking down a few tough balls in center,” Getsee noted.
Post 218 returns to action with its first league game Wednesday, visiting Elsberry Post 226 for a 6 p.m. contest.
Washington is scheduled to play Thursday at St. Charles against Post 312 at Blanchette Park. Game time is 6 p.m.
Washington will host the Ninth District Showcase at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Sunday morning starting at 9 a.m.
