Now they play the waiting game.
After beating the host Ballwin Post 611 team Thursday, 12-0, Washington Post 218’s Senior Legion team will be watching pool play Friday to find out where they’ll fall into Saturday and Sunday action for the Ballwin BATtles Cancer Tournament at Ballwin Athletic Association.
“We will not know what time we play on Saturday or even if we play on Saturday if we’re the No. 1 seed,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “Lots of unknowns as to when we play next at the moment.”
Washington (6-0) won the Pool C title by beating Ballwin. In the two pool games, Post 218 outscored the opposition, 18-2. Post 218 is the only team to have finished pool play through the first two nights. Two teams in other pools, Alton (Illinois) Post 126 and Terre Haute (Indiana) Post 346, haven’t even started pool play yet.
Bracket play will be Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The championship game is set for 3 p.m.
In Thursday night’s game, Post 218 jumped on top with three runs in the top of the first.
Post 218 added one run in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Washington outhit Ballwin, 10-1.
“We had a solid night up in Ballwin against the host and our offense really came together with the wood bats in just our second game using them,” Getsee said.
Reagan Kandlbinder went all six innings in the win, throwing 78 pitches. He allowed one hit and struck out 13.
“I have to say though, the big story was Reagan Kandlbinder,” Getsee said. “He pitched a heck of a game. He flirted with a perfecto into the sixth, but eventually they punched one up the middle on him with just two outs to go. As deflating as that moment was, the end result was a solid pitching performance. He and Noah Hendrickson worked seamlessly together to keep Ballwin baffled all night. Getting 13 strikeouts is an amazing feat and really shows how crafty he was on the night.”
Offensively, Will Mentz led the way with three hits, including one of the team’s four triples.
“Will Mentz had a great night, picking up three hits and four RBIs, but we had just about every guy in the lineup do something positive to put up runs,” Getsee said. “We hit a lot of balls hard against a variety of types of arms Ballwin threw at us. We made some great adjustments all night.”
Gavin Matchell tripled and doubled.
Aden Pecka and Kannon Hibbs both had two hits and both tripled.
Sam Paule added a single.
Jacob Weidle walked three times. Paule and Karson Eads each walked once.
Paule, Weidle and Noah Hendrickson were hit by pitches.
Paule stole two bases. Hibbs, Weidle, Pecka, Anthony Broeker and Mentz each had one steal.
Paule scored three of the runs. Pecka, Hibbs and Weidle scored twice. Matchell, Mentz and Eads scored once.
Mentz drove in four runs. Matchell had three RBIs while Hibbs drove home two. Paule and Pecka each had one RBI.