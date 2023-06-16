Gavin Matchell and Ryan Weidle combined for a two-hit shutout Sunday as the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team beat Alton, Illinois, Post 126 in the semifinals of the Ballwin BATtles Cancer Tournament Sunday at Ballwin Athletic Association, 1-0.
Washington improved to 8-0 while Alton fell to 5-5.
“They had a very good arm on the mound that kept our offense in check, but Gavin Matchell pitched a gem for six inning and picking up seven strikeouts,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He’s as tough as they come. He worked around a couple of jams with a moving strike zone and just toughed it out for us. Ryan Weidle picked up the final frame shutting the door on them to keep the shutout alive.”
Matchell allowed two hits, three walks and two hit batters over six innings while striking out seven.
In the seventh, Ryan Weidle struck out one and earned the save.
“We needed it because we really didn’t muster anything against their arm,” Getsee said. He had some nice run on a cutter and we struggled at the plate.”
Max Ontis went all six innings, allowing a run on one hit while striking out five.
The lone run came in the bottom of the third.
Jacob Weidle led off by popping up, but the ball was misplayed for one of four Alton errors.
Peyton Straatmann bunted Jacob Weidle to second. Another error moved both runners to third and second.
After Kabren Koelling went in as a courtesy runner for Straatmann, Alton got the first out. Aden Pecka put down a bunt for Washington’s only hit and everyone was safe with Jacob Weidle scoring.
“Aden Pecka laid down a textbook squeeze plating Jacob and providing the only run of the game,” Getsee said.
Ontis was able to get a strikeout and groundout to end the threat.
“It was a very clean game on both sides and we were happy to move into the championship game,” Getsee said.
Weather played a role in things early Sunday, but in the end, the Ballwin Athletic Association was playable and the games went on there, although a bit later than planned.
