Held to just five hits, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team still found a way to win Tuesday night.
Washington (24-0) won a nondistrict game over Hillsboro at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 3-1.
“We squeaked this one out against Hillsboro,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Tanner McPherson pitched another complete game gem and helped us to the win.”
McPherson went the distance, needing 95 pitches to get through seven frames. He allowed an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven.
“Their lone run was unearned, which is uncharacteristic of our guys, but just happened in this instance,” Getsee said.
Post 218 moved on top with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Both teams scored once in the fifth and that was it for the runs.
“We made all the plays in the clutch, especially Kabren Koelling’s diving grab in left field in the seventh,” Getsee said. “They were threatening and he put away two outs in that inning to kill their chances.”
Post 218 didn’t find much offense against a trio of Hillsboro pitchers, either, getting five hits and four walks.
All five hits were singles with Reagan Kandlbinder, Gavin Mattchell, Kannon Hibbs, Karson Eads and Peyton Straatmann reaching that way.
Matchell, Hibbs, Koelling and Straatmann drew walks.
Ryan Weidle stole a base
Matchell, Hibbs and Weidle scored the runs. Kandlbinder recorded an RBI.
“Offensively, we really didn’t get anything going until the fourth,” Getsee said. “We were able to string a few hits together, but we just couldn’t get on their guy.”
Maxwell Larose, Kyle Turman and Karter Holdinghaus pitched for Hillsboro. Combined, they allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks. They struck out three.
Larose took the loss, pitching 3.1 frames. Turman pitched an inning and Holdinghaus went 1.2 innings.
“We’ve seen some stout pitching this month and their starter was a little below average velocity-wise so we were definitely chasing pitches,” Getsee said. “Our guys come to the park to hit and when we have to go after pitches our timing is a little slow to adjust. We’ve talked about making adjustments earlier and that is just part of the game.”
William Siebert, Dane Dickman and Brayden Brown logged the hits. Samuel Wahl walked.
Gavin Bradshaw and Adam Marr stole bases.
Bradshaw scored the run.
Washington hosts a six-team tournament starting Friday. Something will have to give in the Pool A opener at 6 p.m. when Post 218 hosts the Aviston, Illinois, Post 1239 Express. The defending Illinois state champions were 12-0 going into Thursday’s game against the Carlyle, Illinois, Post 404 Mudcats.
Washington’s other pool game will be Saturday at 11 a.m. against a Kirksville squad.
Teams in the other pool are Moberly Post 6, Ballwin Post 611 and Alton, Illinois, Post 126.
The final day will be Sunday. Third-place pool teams play for the consolation at 11 a.m.
The Pool B winner plays the Pool A runner-up at 1 p.m. The Pool A winner plays the Pool B runner-up at 3:30 p.m.
The championship game is set to start at 5:30 p.m.
