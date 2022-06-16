With a four-run outburst in the first inning, the Washington Post 218 Seniors were able to cruise into the championship game of Ballwin Post 611’s annual Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament.
Post 218 (7-1-1) defeated Alton, Illinois in the semifinals Sunday at Ballwin Athletic Association, 9-2.
Washington posted four runs in the first inning before going on to add one run in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Alton was unable to score in the first four frames before finally breaking through for one run in the fifth. Alton then scratched out a final run in the top of the seventh.
Sam Turilli was the winning pitcher. In five innings, he struck out four and allowed one run on two hits.
“Alton is a very familiar and tough opponent and we knew they’d be solid,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Sam Turilli dominated them for five strong innings, only giving up a single run and no walks. He’s tough on the mound and really efficient, throwing almost 70 percent strikes.”
Seth Roewe closed out the victory. In two innings, he struck out three and allowed one run on two hits and two walks.
At the plate, Sam Paule led with a double, a single and two runs scored.
Turilli helped his own cause with a pair of singles, scoring once and driving in two.
Gavin Matchell singled and drove in a run.
Hanon Jarvis singled and scored.
Ryan Weidle singled.
Aden Pecka and Tanner McPherson each reached on a walk.
Jacob Weidle and McPherson were hit by pitches.
McPherson scored twice. Jacob Weidle, Cody Vondera and Pecka all score once.
“It was our consistent attack at the plate, with either walks, bunts (or a) hit-and-run that opened up our opportunities,” Getsee said. “Everyone was willing to do their part to keep the offensive engine running.”
Post 218 finished out the tournament with a 10-4 loss to Terre Haute, Indiana in the championship game immediately thereafter. Washington returns home Tuesday to host Union Post 297 at 6 p.m.