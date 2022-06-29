Teams at the opposite ends of the Ninth District Senior Legion standings got together Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
And, Washington (14-4-1, 7-0) rolled to a 12-2 win over St. Charles Post 312 (1-10, 1-9).
Washington, looking to nail down the top seed for the upcoming Ninth District Tournament, dominated most aspects of the game.
St. Charles scored a run in the top of the first, but Washington roared back with eight runs in the bottom of the frame.
“Offensively, we staked Weston (Meyer) to eight runs in the bottom of the first, so we were on our way right from the beginning,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Meyer pitched the first three innings for Post 218, getting the win. Overall, he allowed two runs on five hits.
“Weston Meyer got the start for us and settled in nicely after a couple of well-placed hits for St. Charles plated one in the first,” Getsee said. “Once he started working down in the zone, St. Charles was kept off the board for the most part. Weston has a unique delivery and he really capitalizes on it. He threw almost 70 percent strikes, which we cannot complain about.”
St. Charles scored its other run in the top of the third. Post 218 answered with two runs in the bottom of that inning.
Washington added single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game early on the run rule.
Ryan Weidle pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three.
“He (Meyer) gave way to Ryan Weidle, who came in pumping the strike zone and picking up three strikeouts in two innings of work,” Getsee said. “Our defense continued to stay solid behind both guys with some solid plays by Dane Eckhoff and Tanner McPherson.”
Post 218 outhit St. Charles in the game, 10-5. St. Charles made two errors to Washington’s one.
Two Post 218 batters, Sam Turilli and Gavin Matchell, each had three hits. Turilli doubled.
“Sam Turilli lead the way going 3-3, followed by Gavin Matchell who picked up three hits and three RBIs, but everyone contributed in some fashion and we brought home the mercy-ruled game in 4 1/2 innings.”
Eckhoff, McPherson and Drew Bunge each had one hit.
Post 218 batters drew seven walks with Aden Pecka getting three of them. Hanon Jarvis and Seth Roewe both walked twice.
Bunge, McPherson, Jarvis and Eckhoff were hit by pitches.
McPherson, Cody Vondera and Matchell each stole a base.
Turilli scored three times. Jarvis and Bunge both scored twice. Pecka, Matchell, McPherson, Roewe and Vondera scored once.
Matchell and Bunge both ended with three RBIs. Turilli drove in two. Jarvis and McPherson had one RBI apiece.
St. Charles used three pitchers, Brady McCormack, Nolan Taylor and Brady Reed. McCormack took the loss.
Clinton Doza had two of the five St. Charles hits. Garrett Sutton doubled and drove in both runs.
Nathan Suesse and Reed each stole a base.