Opening a Ninth District doubleheader, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team grabbed an 11-1 win over Hannibal Post 55 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Saturday.
“We did a little bit of everything, just making them earn every out and it is that kind of grind at the plate that makes the difference,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We ran their ace to 90 pitches in just 3.1 innings, so that tells you we weren’t giving anything away.”
Washington, which improved to 17-4-1 overall, 9-0 in the district standings, scored one run in the bottom of the first before adding two in the second. It was 4-0 after three innings.
Washington’s big inning was the fourth. Post 218 scored six runs.
Each side scored once in the fifth with Washington’s run concluding the game on the run rule.
Post 218 outhit Hannibal (5-5 in the league) by a 7-5 margin. Hannibal made four errors to one by Post 218.
Sam Turilli went the distance for Washington, allowing an unearned run on five hits. He struck out five for the win.
“Sam Turilli dominated on the bump,” Getsee said. “Sam works ahead of the hitters and that allows him to use all of his pitches. He didn’t allow an earned run and threw over 75 percent strikes. On a hot day like we had, that is something extra special for his defense to be able to get off the field and into the dugout.”
Sam Paule had two hits. Gavin Matchell doubled. Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Hanon Jarvis and Ryan Weidle singled.
Matchell and Cody Vondera both walked twice. Turilli and Jarvis walked once.
McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Eckhoff put down a sacrifice bunt. Jarvis and Paule hit sacrifice flies.
Eckhoff and Paule each stole two bases. Jarvis, Matchell and Ryan Weidle had one stolen base apiece.
Turilli scored three runs. Paule crossed the plate twice. Matchell, Eckhoff, Jarvis, Weidle, McPherson and Weston Meyer scored once.
Paule and Vondera drove in two runs apiece. Turilli, Matchell, Eckhoff and Jarvis had one RBI each.
“Offensively, we posted numbers in every frame of the mercy-ruled game, and took some of our best at-bats of the year.”
Xavier Lucas took the loss for Elsberry, going 3.1 innings. Seth Evans pitched the final 1.1 innings.
Caleb Nelson doubled. Matthew Miller, Spencer Whetstone, Zander Johnson and Corbyn Immergart singled.
Immergart scored the run. Nelson recorded the RBI.