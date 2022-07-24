Despite giving up the first three runs, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team was able to bounce back Wednesday night to beat Moberly Post 6 in a Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament elimination game, 8-6.
The win for Post 218 (29-6-2) was huge for two reasons.
It allowed Washington to claim one of the zone’s state tournament berths and it gave Post 218 the chance to play Thursday for the Zone 1 Tournament title against Jefferson City Post 5.
“We played better defensively and Morgan Copeland took us to where we wanted to go, and that is back to Sedalia for a crack at the state title,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said.
Moberly (18-11-1), fresh from a 7-1 win over Pacific Post 320 in the day’s previous game, opened scoring with three runs in the top of the first inning.
Washington scored once in the bottom of the first, and that’s how it stood until the third inning.
Post 218 added four runs to take a 5-3 lead. Each side added a run in the fourth.
Washington scored twice in the sixth on a two-run home run by Gavin Matchell. Moberly scored twice in the top of the seventh before Washington could get the final out.
Post 218 outhit the Sixers in the game, 11-10. Moberly made three errors to Washington’s one.
Copeland started and got the win, going five innings while allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk. He struck out five.
“Morgan got us through five complete innings and then Sam Paule jumped in to close the door on a hot-hitting Moberly team,” Getsee said. “The defense went back to its old self and we played solid out there.”
Paule earned a save, pitching the final two innings. He gave up two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three.
“Offensively, Sam Turilli had two hits, Dane Eckhoff had a monster triple and Gavin Matchell delivered another bomb to right center to give us the two extra runs that we eventually needed,” Getsee said. “Just a solid day at the plate, especially after giving up a three-spot in the first. Well need to continue to take good at-bats as the season rolls on against this tough competition.”
Turilli and Tanner McPherson both singled twice while Matchell homered and singled.
Eckhoff had a triple, Jacob Weidle doubled and Paule, Aden Pecka and Ryan Weidle singled.
Jacob Weidle walked twice. Turilli, Paule and McPherson walked once.
Matchell and Paule were hit by pitches.
Paule stole two bases. Turilli had one swipe.
Pecka added a sacrifice squeeze bunt.
Turilli, Paule and Matchell all scored twice. Eckhoff and Ryan Weidle scored once.
Matchell and Pecka posted two RBIs apiece. Eckhoff, Ryan Weidle and McPherson each drove in one run.
For Moberly, Casey Shockley took the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Jackson Engel pitched one inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one.
Jack Prewett and Gage Wilson both had two hits. Wilson and Zaiden Wood doubled.
Braedon Hunt, Leyton Bain, Engel, Alex Alton and Tim Johnston singled.
Hunt walked twice. Shockley and Alton walked once.
Alton stole a base. Carson Fletcher contributed a sacrifice fly.
Hunt scored two runs. Bain, Prewett, Shockley and Wood scored once.
Prewett, Engel, Alton and Fletcher each drove in one run.