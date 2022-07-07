Whatever works.
Washington Post 218 scored twice in the bottom of the seventh Friday to rally past Eureka Post 177 in pool play of the Washington Independence Day Weekend Tournament, 3-2.
With nobody out and Cody Vondera and Weston Meyer on base, Sam Turilli put down a bunt. It was fielded by Eureka’s hurler, but he threw it past the first baseman and down the right field line.
Both Vondera and Meyer hustled around the bases to score, lifting Washington to the win.
“We had a couple of great bunts and the final blow was from Sam Turilli placing a perfect bunt down first base, scoring two to walk it off,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Kind of an interesting way to walk a game off, but the truth is you have to be able to handle all situations and Sam put the pressure on them and we came home with the win.”
Getsee said Post 218 was tested against Eureka, a team it lost to earlier in the season.
“We work hard on being able to make things happen when we’re facing a tough arm and we used that skill against Eureka,” Getsee said. “This game had the feel of a state game and I don’t think this is the last time we’ll see them.”
Runs were at a premium during this game and it was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth, when Washington took a 1-0 advantage.
Eureka was down to its final out in the top of the seventh when it pushed two runs across the plate to nab the lead.
Washington went right back to work in the bottom to win it.
Eureka outhit Washington in the game, 8-7. Each side made one error.
Getsee handed the ball to Grant Trentmann, a double-rostered player. He went three innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out two.
“Grant Trentmann did great in his AAA debut for us, keeping a very good hitting Eureka team off the board,” Getsee said. “He works up and down pretty good, but his pitch counts were climbing and he has the AA district tournament looming.”
Morgan Copeland pitched the final four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out one and was the winning pitcher.
“Morgan Copeland came in and did his usual thing that we’re used to, but is something to marvel at,” Getsee said. “He worked down, especially when they were on high alert and grinding to get a run.”
Getsee said both pitchers had plenty of help as Eureka frequently had runners on base.
“Our defense was stellar with multiple plays being made in the field by our defense behind both of our pitchers,” Getsee said.
At the plate, Dane Eckhoff, Sam Paule and Aden Pecka each had two hits. Meyer recorded one hit.
Tanner McPherson and Meyer drew walks. Gavin Matchell was hit by a pitch.
Ryan Weidle contributed a sacrifice bunt.
Vondera scored two of the runs and Meyer scored the other one.
Eckhoff was credited with the lone RBI.
“Offensively, we had to grind it out at the plate,” Getsee said. “Dane Eckhoff, Sam Paule and Aden Pecka picked up two hits each, but it was all the little things that made the difference in this game.”
For Eureka, Andrew Hartle pitched the first six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, two walks and one hit batter. He fanned three.
Evan Schiek allowed an unearned run on one hit, taking the loss.
Schiek had three hits while Dakota Joggerst logged two. Jake Warren, Jake Kranawetter and Tyler DeBella each had one hit.
Pearse Reagan walked twice. Warren and Ryan Thornhill walked once.
Joggerst, Reagan and DeBella stole bases.
Joggerst and Schiek scored runs. Schiek and Kranawetter logged RBIs.