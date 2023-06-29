There was plenty of sweating at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Saturday, and it had little to do with the heat.
While Post 218 (21-0, 8-0) rallied to win, 12-6, it wasn’t a simple matter as Elsberry Post 226 (11-11, 4-3) pushed Washington the entire way.
“Elsberry game was another tough test,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Between Pacific (last Thursday) and Elsberry we had two really tough opponents and this one tested us. Elsberry can swing the bats and they showed that from the start. We didn’t make any mistakes and they were up in the first and hit some balls hard.”
In the middle of the third inning, Washington Post 218’s Senior Legion winning streak was on the line with the team trailing Elsberry Post 226, 5-1.
Elsberry took charge early with an Alex Kinne home run in the top of the first.
Post 218 responded to tie it, but Elsberry moved back on top with three runs in the second and another in the third.
That’s when the Post 218 bats woke up and Washington scored four times to tie it in the bottom of the third, finally figuring out Elsberry sidearm starter DJ Feldmann.
“Elsberry put it on us, which they usually do, and it was expected,” Getsee said. “Our response is something we wanted to see. We did what we needed to do. We put some bunts down and made them make plays and that was the difference in the game.”
Post 218 added two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth.
After Elsberry scored its final run in the top of the sixth, Washington scored four times in the bottom of the inning to seal the victory.
“We ended up scoring in every inning except the second, which shows our offense is heating up and we’re doing what we need to do for victories,” Getsee said. “A lot of people are talking about our streak, but those wins only come from consistent effort of our team to execute when it is needed and so far our guys have been spot on in crunch time.”
Both teams hit the ball with Washington ending with 14 hits to Elsberry’s 11.
Post 226 made three of the game’s four errors.
Gavin Matchell and Tanner McPherson each had three hits to pace the Post 218 offense.
Reagan Kandlbinder, Noah Hendrickson and Aden Pecka each had two hits. Kandlbinder and Hendrickson doubled.
Anthony Broeker and Kabren Koelling both ended with one hit apiece.
Hendrickson and Pecka were walked.
Broeker was hit by pitches three times.
Broeker stole four bases. McPherson, Pecka, Ryan Williams and Jacob Weidle had one steal apiece.
Broeker scored three runs. McPherson, Eckhoff and Williams crossed the plate twice. Matchell, Jacob Weidle and Pecka scored once.
Koelling drove in three runs. Matchell had two RBIs. Hendrickson, Jacob Weidle and McPherson each drove in one run.
Post 218 used four pitchers in the game, Matchell, Karson Eads, Kandlbinder and Ryan Weidle.
Matchell went 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
“Gavin Matchell started for us, but with the heat and humidity he struggled getting a grip and lost a couple of batters at inopportune times,” Getsee said.
Eads took over and got two outs, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out one.
“Karson Eads came in to hold them off a bit and Reagan Kandlbinder threw three strong innings before handing it over to Ryan Weidle, who induced three fly balls to right field.”
Kandlbinder was the winning pitcher, going 3.2 innings while allowing a run on five hits. He struck out three.
Ryan Weidle retired all three batters he faced.
Feldmann went five innings and took the loss for Post 226. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 13 hits and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Landon Niederer pitched the last inning, allowing four runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Kinne, Alex Miller and Zach Gibson each had two hits.
Miller doubled twice. Gibson had one double.
Gavin Marshall tripled and scored twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.