There was plenty of sweating at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Saturday, and it had little to do with the heat.

While Post 218 (21-0, 8-0) rallied to win, 12-6, it wasn’t a simple matter as Elsberry Post 226 (11-11, 4-3) pushed Washington the entire way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.