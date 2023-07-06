Recovering from an eight-run deficit, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team won its second Washington Tournament pool play game Saturday, defeating Kirksville, 13-8.
“We got started off on the wrong foot, that is for sure in the Kirksville game,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
The eight runs in the top of the first was all Kirksville ended up scoring.
“Gavin Matchell and Karson Eads both were on the bump in the first inning and we could not solve the answer to the puzzle,” Getsee said. “Kabren Koelling came in and got the final out for us and cruised to an almost complete game victory in the time-shortened game. He pitched great for only having one other appearance in the season. He stepped up big when we needed him, that is for sure.”
Koelling pitched 5.1 of the six innings, giving up four hits while striking out three.
Post 218 struck back for four runs in the bottom of the first. Washington cut it to 8-6 in the bottom of the second. Post 218 tied it with single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Washington moved on top in the fifth with two runs and added three final runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“The offense never wavered though,” Getsee said. “We posted runs in every inning, got it squared away by the fourth and then cruised to the win. Every guy took some type of quality at-bat and we pulled out the victory to get us the two seed in the pool.”
With the win, Post 218 moved to Sunday’s semifinals against Alton (Illinois) Post 126, the Pool B winner.
“Ryan Weidle and Kannon Hibbs had big days for us at the plate and that is a good sign as we move forward in our season,” Getsee said.
Hibbs led the offense with three hits.
Ryan Weidle had two hits, both doubles.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Aden Pecka both had two hits. Kandlbinder doubled.
Anthony Broeker doubled. Matchell and Koelling singled.
Broeker walked three times. Matchell and Tanner McPherson both drew two walks. Noah Hendrickson and Pecka walked once.
Hibbs and McPherson were hit by pitches.
Broeker and Pecka both scored three times. Matchell and McPherson scored twice. Kandlbinder, Hibbs and Drew Eckhoff each scored once.
Weidle drove in four runs. Kandlbinder ended with three RBIs. Hibbs drove in a pair.
Broeker, Matchell, McPherson and Hendrickson each drove in one run.
Matchell was Washington’s starting pitcher and he allowed four runs on two walks and two hit batters.
Eads was next and got two outs, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk.
The game was the first one of Saturday’s five pool contests. In the other Pool A game, the Aviston (Illinois) Post 1239 Express defeated Kirksville, 10-2.
Alton Post 126 won the other pool, beating the Moberly (NEMO) Post 6 Sixers, 2-1, and Ballwin Post 611, 4-1. The Sixers defeated Ballwin, 8-2, to advance to the semifinals as the second-place Pool B team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.