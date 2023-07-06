Recovering from an eight-run deficit, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team won its second Washington Tournament pool play game Saturday, defeating Kirksville, 13-8.

“We got started off on the wrong foot, that is for sure in the Kirksville game,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.