Massive.
That’s one way to describe Washington Post 218’s 4-1 Senior Legion victory over Rhineland Post 147 Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 218 (14-8, 6-2) closed out its Ninth District schedule with the win over rival Rhineland (9-4, 5-2).
“Sam Turilli and Sam Paule combined to keep a very good-hitting Rhineland team off the board for the majority of the night,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They pitched about as well as you can expect to good hitters like that. They used our defense that played a very solid game behind them and came out on top.
“When we play solid defense, we can be very tough to beat, and the guys really had it going against Rhineland,” Getsee said. “All those little plays in the middle innings, and one that Cody Vondera made on a bunt to get the first out of the seventh, they just add up to this type of tough, quality victory.”
As of Tuesday morning, four teams were vying for the top spots for the upcoming Ninth District Tournament. Elsberry Post 226 (6-1 in league), Rhineland and Hannibal Post 55 Culp (5-2) all had to play Sullivan Post 18 Tuesday and Wednesday.
Those teams will be the top four seeds for the tournament, but the order will be determined this week.
In Monday’s game, Rhineland came out and scored a run in the opening frame. Washington clamped down after that and tied the game in the bottom of the first.
Post 218 added two runs in the second and an insurance marker in the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, Rhineland had the bases loaded, but Washington was able to escape for the win.
Turilli pitched the first four innings for the win. He allowed one run on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. Turilli struck out four and recorded the win.
Paule pitched three innings for a save, allowing one walk and hitting a batter.
Rhineland also had solid pitching with Chase McKague and Trent Anderson combining.
McKague went 5.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out five.
Anderson, who plays collegiately at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, struck out both batters he faced.
Dane Eckhoff and Jarrett Hamlett each had two singles. Post 218 was limited to six hits, and Turilli and Vondera added one single apiece.
Vondera also drew two walks. Louis Paule and Turilli were hit by pitches.
Sam Paule posted a sacrifice.
Hamlett scored two of the runs. Eckhoff and Ethan Mort each scored once.
Turilli drove in two runs, and Eckhoff had one RBI.
“Offensively, we faced Chase McKague, who is solid on the hill, but we found a way to get things going,” Getsee said. “Dane Eckhoff and Jarrett Hamlett had great nights at the plate and did the majority of the damage. Sam Turilli had a couple of RBIs and keeps the line moving with just about every plate appearance. Good teams make plays in the crunch, and Rhineland did strand eight of our guys, so we had our opportunities for more damage as well.”
Trent Anderson and McKague both had two hits. Anderson doubled.
Parker Anderson and Jon Utley added singles.
McKague, Trent Anderson and Kenny Hoener walked. Hoener and JJ Mundwiller were hit by pitches.
Trent Anderson stole a base. Trevor Abernathy sacrificed.
Parker Anderson scored the run. Trent Anderson drove him home.