SEDALIA — Scoring two times in the top of the eighth, The Washington Post 218 Seniors scratched back to defeat Festus Post 253 Tuesday night at Liberty Park’s Dey Field to start Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament play, 4-2.
With the win, Post 218 (32-6-2) advances to play St. Joseph Post 11, a 5-1 winner over Jefferson City Post 5, Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the winners’ bracket final.
Festus struck first. The 2019 American Legion World Series qualifier pushed two runs across the plate.
Washington, the defending state champion, struck back with two runs in the top of the third, and that’s how it stood until the eighth.
The game didn’t stay tied due to a lack of effort. Festus frequently had runners on base. Right fielder Gavin Matchell threw out a runner at the plate to end the fourth inning. Left fielder Sam Turilli nailed a runner at third in the bottom of the eighth.
It came down to the top of the eighth. Matchell opened with a single to right. He moved to second on a fielder’s choice by Aden Pecka, who also was safe.
With one out, Matchell hustled home with the go-ahead run on a single by Tanner McPherson.
Reagan Kandlbinder, a double-rostered player who helped the Post 218 Juniors win their state championship, doubled to the left-center gap to plate Pecka with another insurance run.
And, Post 218 seemed to need all of the offense it could get.
The bottom of the eighth started with a leadoff walk and a single, however, the lead runner was thrown out at third trying to take an extra base.
After another single, Morgan Copeland picked up a critical strikeout before a grounder to McPherson at third led to a race to the base for the final out.
Copeland was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings while allowing three hits and one walk. He fanned four.
Brady Hanneken pitched the first five innings for Washington, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Sam Turilli and Sam Paule each had two hits for Post 218.
Note — Former Post 218 player and Washington High School graduate Scott Byrne is an assistant coach with Festus Post 253.
Tournament coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.