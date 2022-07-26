Out at the plate
Washington Post 218 catcher Weston Meyer tags out Jack Gross of Festus Post 253 to end the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia. Post 218 scored twice in the top of the eighth to edge Festus in the Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament game, 4-2. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

SEDALIA — Scoring two times in the top of the eighth, The Washington Post 218 Seniors scratched back to defeat Festus Post 253 Tuesday night at Liberty Park’s Dey Field to start Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament play, 4-2.

With the win, Post 218 (32-6-2) advances to play St. Joseph Post 11, a 5-1 winner over Jefferson City Post 5, Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the winners’ bracket final.