Representing Missouri in the Fifth Annual John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, the Washington Post 218 showed the field it’s there to win.
Post 218 blasted Sullivan, Indiana, Post 139 in its opening game Thursday at Terre Haute North High School, 12-2. The game ended when Washington built its lead to 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington still has two more pool games to play.
Two of those are slated for Saturday. Post 218 plays Highland, Indiana, at 1:30 p.m. The final game will be against Danville, Illinois, at 6:30 p.m. Danville Post 210 reached the 2019 American Legion World Series semifinals.
Bracket play in the 12-team event begins Saturday.
In Thursday’s game, Sullivan scored a run in the top of the first, but Washington moved ahead to stay with six runs in the second.
In the third, Sullivan scored once, and Washington added two runs. Post 218 scored the other four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington outhit Sullivan, 9-3. The Indiana team made three errors to Washington’s one.
Gavin Matchell got the ball, and he went the distance for Washington. Over six innings, he needed 90 pitches to get through the game. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks. He struck out six.
“Gavin Matchell took the bump in Game 1 and started our weekend off on the right foot,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He pitched a great game inducing some swing and misses picking up six strikeouts of six innings. He and Cody Vondera worked their hitters up, down, in and out and never let them get comfortable in the box. Just a great outing and we needed a complete game in a tournament of this length. Our defense was as good as could be expected on a foreign field to us and once we figured it out we played great behind him.”
Four of the nine Washington hits went for extra bases.
Matchell helped himself out with a double and a triple.
“Offensively, Gavin Matchell did it with the bat too,” Getsee said. “He had a great night at the plate on top of the mound work. He had two blasts in his double and triple on the night that were smoked. His triple was a rising laser that went over the center fielder’s head in the deepest part of the park.”
Jarrett Hamlett and Louis Paule also had two hits apiece. Hamlett doubled.
“Jarrett Hamlett hit a rope that almost took out the umpire and plated two, and Louis Paule put together a couple of great at-bats to plate two also,” Getsee said.
Zac Coulter added a double, and Dane Eckhoff and Ethan Mort singled.
Coulter walked twice. Sam Turilli, Eckhoff and Sam Paule each walked once. Sam Paule was hit by a pitch.
Coulter, Mort and Sam Paule stole bases.
Cody Vondera put down a sacrifice bunt, and Turilli contributed a sacrifice fly.
All Washington batters scored at least once. Sam Paule, Louis Paule and Mort all scored twice. Turilli, Eckhoff, Matchell, Coulter, Hamlett and Vondera scored once.
Matchell, Louis Paule, Hamlett and Mort drove in two runs apiece. Turilli, Eckhoff and Vondera each posted one RBI.
“Just about every guy in the lineup contributed and Cody Vondera laid down a text book suicide squeeze when the game was tight to keep the train moving,” Getsee said. “We took some great at-bats through the night and hopefully that will continue through the tournament.”
Tyler Kellett pitched four innings for Sullivan, taking the loss. Carter McKee relieved.
Donoven McKinney had two of the hits for Post 139. Jacob Cox posted the other one. Both Cox and McKinney stole two bases. Cox drove in both runs.