Kent Getsee and the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team knew a lot more about Lancaster, Ohio, Post 11 by the second time the teams played in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Washington beat the Ohio team for the second day in a row, 3-1, in the event quarterfinals.
Post 218 beat Lancaster by a 7-3 score Friday during Pool C action, was paired up with the one team Getsee couldn’t find information on prior to the tournament.
What the team was able to learn Friday as put to good use Saturday. Lancaster took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but Post 218 went up in the third, 2-1.
Washington added a final run in the bottom of the fifth.
The win put Post 218 into Sunday’s semifinals.
Each team had three hits in the game and the Ohio squad made two errors.
Reagan Kandlbinder was the big player for Post 218. He pitched the complete game, allowing a run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out eight.
At the plate, Kandlbinder had Washington’s biggest hit, a two-run home run.
“We were fortunate enough to come out on top 3-1 thanks that a solid pitching performance and day at the plate by Reagan Kandlbinder,” Getsee said. “He pitched a complete game and really set us up for the semifinals coming up.”
Getsee said Kandlbinder and catcher Peyton Straatmann worked well together.
“Reagan and Peyton Straatmann mixed it up pretty good and kept a very good hitting team off balance,” Getsee said.
Will Mentz and Jacob Weidle had the other two hits for Post 218.
Anthony Broeker and Weidle walked. Sam Paule, Gavin Matchell and Tanner McPherson were hit by pitches. Paule stole a base.
Paule, Kandlbinder and Matchell scored the runs. Kandlbinder had two RBIs.
“We faced a very good arm they had so it took us a minute to adjust, but in the third Sam Paule was hit by a pitch and then Reagan sent one over the left field fence to give us the 2-1 lead,” Getsee said. “We made all three of our hits count and were able to secure the win and move into Sunday’s round.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.