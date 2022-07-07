Sometimes history does repeat.
Playing in the rain at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, the Washington Post 218 Seniors tied Moberly Post 6 in Washington Independence Day Weekend Tournament pool play, 7-7.
“The weather was not fun and contributed to the high number of walks and hit batsmen, but they were playable conditions and is something we could face in a tournament down the line,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
“Coming away with a tie is not something you prepare for, but it was a pool play game and the clock ran out due to many factors,” Getsee said.
The game was somewhat similar to Washington’s Ballwin Tournament tie there against Terre Haute, Indiana, Post 346 June 10, which also was marred by rain and the tournament’s time limit.
Each side had seven runs, seven hits and seven walks in Saturday’s game, which was capped at five innings after the time limit was reached.
Moberly (12-7-1) opened the game with three runs in the top of the first. Post 218 (23-4-2) scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, Moberly added one run and Washington scored three.
Post 218 added another run in the third before Moberly went on top, 7-6, in the top of the fourth. Post 218 scored a run in the bottom of the inning to tie it and neither side scored in the fifth.
Post 218 made the game’s lone error.
Washington needed three pitchers to get through the game. Gavin Matchell started and went two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Seth Roewe took over and went 2.1 innings, allowing four runs on two hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Weston Meyer pitched two innings, allowing two hits and a walk, while striking out one.
“I thought we played a solid game defensively,” Getsee said. “Ryan Weidle grabbed a long fly ball at the fence in the wind and rain in the bottom of the fifth that was key along with other notables by Sam Paule, Dane Eckhoff and Aden Pecka just making the non-routine plays.”
Jacob Weidle had two hits. Sam Turilli, Eckhoff, Pecka, Tanner McPherson and Cody Vondera each had one hit.
Sam Turilli, Pecka and Vondera each walked twice. Matchell walked once.
Paule was hit by pitches twice. He also hit a sacrifice fly.
Turilli and Paule scored twice. Eckhoff, Pecka and Vondera scored once.
Eckhoff, Pecka and Jacob Weidle drove in two runs apiece. Paule had one RBI.
“We did some damage at the plate all up and down the lineup, but we uncharacteristically missed some bunting opportunities,” Getsee said. “Dane Eckhoff, Aden Pecka and Jacob Weidle really closed the deal in key spots picking up RBIs in big situations.
Casey Shockley started for Moberly, going 3.1 innings while allowing seven runs on five hits, six walks and two hit batters. Shockley fanned two.
Gage Wilson pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Leyton Bain and Wilson each had two hits. Wilson doubled.
Jackson Engel, Shockley and Carson Fletcher singled.
Braedon Hunt walked three times and scored three times. Bain scored twice.
Wilson drove in three and Engel added two RBIs.
Getsee feels the two teams are likely to meet again. Both are in Zone 1 with Washington hosting the zone tournament this year.
“We wanted to see what Moberly had and we feel like we’ll have a chance against them if we see them in the zone tournament,” Getsee said.