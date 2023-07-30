Exploding in the first three innings, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team booked a spot in the Missouri American Legion State Tournament championship series Tuesday.
Post 218 (35-1) knocked off Festus Post 253 (27-11) in the winners’ bracket championship at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium, 8-4.
“Just a fun day to play a good team and coming out on top was something special for our guys,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “The work isn’t over just yet. We’re facing a tough opponent either way today and hopefully we’ll get the job done.”
Both teams scored once in the first. Washington added three runs in the top of the second with a two-run home run by Sam Paule as the highlight.
Paule, who put a ball over the fence to the foul side of the pole, was able to take advantage in the second.
“He (Festus starter Nate Moore) missed with two curveballs,” Paule said. “One was high and one was low, so I knew I was getting a fastball. I sat and read that. It was right there. I put a good swing on that and it felt good.”
Post 218 added another run in the top of the third and needed that as Festus struck quickly for three in the bottom of the fifth.
Washington struck back with three runs in the top of the sixth and held from there.
Post 218 outhit Festus, 12-8, and each side made one error.
Reagan Kandlbinder, pitching for the second day in a row after throwing the first inning against Jackson Post 158, was the winning pitcher.
“Yesterday, I didn’t have my best stuff,” Kandlbinder said. “Today, I felt like I could come back and command the zone better and make better pitches.”
Kandlbinder went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two hit batters. He struck out three.
“Reagan Kandlbinder kept a very good Festus team down for the most part,” Getsee said. “He worked in and out of some jams, but really kept the ball down in the zone to give our defense chances to make plays.”
Drew Eckhoff pitched the final two frames for the save, allowing one hit.
“It was a quality win for him and our team in general, since a few of those players had taken out Borgia in the high school season,” Getsee said. “Drew Eckhoff threw the final two frames, picking up a nifty double play to put any of their chances to bed.”
Moore suffered the loss, going 5.1 innings while allowing eight runs on 10 hits, one walk and three hit batters. He struck out four.
“Offensively, we faced a very good arm in Nate Moore, we knew he was coming at us and our approach was fantastic,” Getsee said. “Sam Paule took him deep to left and that set the tone for the day. Kannon Hibbs and Reagan Kandlbinder picked up three hits each and we were on our way to the win.”
Stephen Reynolds tossed the final 1.2 innings, giving up two hits and a walk.
Kandlbinder and Hibbs both had three hits and both doubled.
Paule had two hits, a home run and a double.
“I knew I wasn’t getting another fastball after the first one,” Paule said about his first at-bat where he hit the double. “I took that away with the foul ball. I got a curveball for the next pitch and I laid off of it. It was a little inside. Then, I got a changeup I put down the line. I caught my barrel just enough to keep it fair.”
Kandlbinder said Paule also set the tone on defense.
“Sam did a great job not only offensively, but defensively,” Kandlbinder said. “He made some great plays out there. He’s an on-base machine, and getting on all of the time helps get the offense going. He’s a great help.”
Gavin Matchell, Will Mentz, Anthony Broeker and Aden Pecka each had one hit.
Paule and Kandlbinder walked.
Paule, Tanner McPherson and Noah Hendrickson were hit by pitches. Hendrickson was knocked out of the game when he was hit on the left cheek. Hendrickson had to be replaced by Peyton Straatmann behind the plate, but Kandlbinder was able to adjust with no trouble.
Hendrickson was able to come back to play Wednesday.
“I don’t think it was too hard. I play a lot with both of them and I’m used to both of them,” Kandlbinder said. “Peyton did a great job coming in. Noah did a great job. It’s unfortunate that he got hit in the face, but I think he’s doing OK.”
Paule scored three runs. Kandlbinder, Hibbs, Mentz, Straatmann and Pecka scored once.
Kandlbinder drove in three runs. Paule had two RBIs. Hibbs, Broeker and Pecka each drove in one run.
One of the biggest defensive plays was Matchell tracking down a fly ball in deep right center for an overhead catch.
For Festus, Cohen Linderer had two hits. Dylan Black and Tyler Bizzle doubled.
Ian Brown, Canyon Stout, Jackson Gross and Devin Black each singled.
Sam Stokes and Gross were hit by pitches.
Linderer, Dylan Black, Devin Black and Gross each scored once.
Dylan Black drove in two. Bizzle had one RBI.
Festus moved into the losers’ bracket final, where it played Jackson Post 158, an 8-6 winner over Sedalia Post 642 in the final Tuesday game. Jackson trailed, 6-1 going into the sixth inning before rallying to send the game to extra innings and win in the 10th.
Washington’s win over Festus also helped some of the Post 218 players get a little revenge. Festus defeated St. Francis Borgia in the MSHSAA Class 5 championship game this spring.
“They beat us up pretty good in the state championship, so it feels good to get them back,” Kandlbinder said.
