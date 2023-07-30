Exploding in the first three innings, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team booked a spot in the Missouri American Legion State Tournament championship series Tuesday.

Post 218 (35-1) knocked off Festus Post 253 (27-11) in the winners’ bracket championship at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium, 8-4.

