Staying hot on the diamond, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team completed a sweep of back-to-back games in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament Friday in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Post 218 knocked off Crawfordsville, Indiana, Post 72 at Terre Haute North High School, 9-6.
It was the lone time during pool play that Post 218 (11-3-1) played back-to-back games.
“Good teams make us play better and we certainly did that on Friday,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Crawfordsville opened the game with two runs in the top of the first, but Post 218 tied it in the bottom of the inning.
In the third, Washington took the lead with two runs.
Post 218 got a three-run home run by Sam Paule in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead, 7-2.
“Sam Paule led the way for us with a three-run home run blast against the wind in the bottom of the fourth that gave us the breathing room we needed and collected four RBIs on the day.”
Crawfordsville scored its other four runs in the top of the fifth. Washington added single runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
“They, too, had a great lefty on the mound, but our offense was solid,” Getsee said.
Washington outhit Crawfordsville, 11-8. Both sides made two errors.
The two Sams —Paule and Turilli — each had two hits. Paule homered and Turilli doubled. Dane Eckhoff had two singles.
One of Eckhoff’s singles drove in the run in the sixth.
Aden Pecka, Gavin Matchell, Hanon Jarvis, Jacob Weidle and Weston Meyer each had one hit.
Turilli, Ryan Weidle and Jacob Weidle walked.
Drew Bunge and Jarvis were hit by pitches.
Turilli and Pecka each stole a base. Paule had a sacrifice fly.
Turilli, Pecka and Matchell all scored twice. Paule, Jarvis and Jacob Weidle scored once.
Paule drove in four runs. Eckhoff posted three RBIs. Jarvis and Meyer each had one RBI.
“All told between the two games, our defense was spectacular,” Getsee said. “Gavin Matchell, Aden Pecka and Sam Turilli all made fantastic plays in the outfield to kill any potential rallies and our infield played as solid as you could ask for.”
For the second game in a row, Post 218 sent a pitcher out for the first time.
Tanner McPherson went four innings for the win, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out four.
“Tanner McPherson made his pitching debut for the season and settled in nicely, picking up the win over four innings before giving way to Ryan Weidle and Jacob Weidle, who both came in to close it out.”
Ryan Weidle got one out in the fifth, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and a walk.
Jacob Weidle earned a save, going 2.2 scoreless innings while walking one.
Jarrod Kirsch pitched the first five innings for Crawfordsville, allowing eight runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks. He struck out two.
DJ Wells finished out the game, allowing one run on two hits over the final inning.
Brookes Walters and Bryce Dowell each had two hits to pace the Crawfordsville offense.