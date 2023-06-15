Washington Post 218 is going back to the future later this week.
Washington Post 218 is going back to the future later this week.
Or, at least to Eastern Daylight Time.
The Post 218 Seniors will make another foray into Indiana to play in the Seventh Annual John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The 12-team event features teams from Indiana, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio and Tennessee.
Post 218 is in Pool C along with Crawfordsville (Indiana) Post 72, Danville (Illinois) Post 210 and Lancaster (Ohio) Post 11.
Washington’s pool games are:
• hursday against Crawfordsville at Indiana State University, 1:30 p.m.
• riday against Lancaster at Terre Haute North High School at 5 p.m.
• aturday against Danville (Illinois) at West Vigo High School at 9 a.m.
As a reminder, the games are an hour ahead of time here. In that area, the Illinois-Indiana border is also the time zone border.
In the other pools, Elsberry Post 226 is in Pool B along with Kokomo (Indiana) Post 6, Lafayette (Indiana) Post 11 and the Nashville (Tennessee) Flyers.
Pool A consists of tournament host Terre Haute (Indiana) Post 346, Madison (Indiana) Post 9, Danville (Indiana) Post 118 and Lake County (Indiana) Post 100.
Consolation games for teams finishing ninth through 12th will be played Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The first round of bracket play takes place at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s semifinals and finals are at Terre Haute North starting at 9:30 a.m. The second semifinal is at noon and the championship is set for 2:30 p.m.
