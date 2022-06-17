Mother Nature prevented a winner Friday, but that was not the case in the rematch 48 hours later.
Washington Post 218 (7-2-1) fell to Terre Haute, Indiana Sunday in the championship game of Ballwin Post 611’s Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament, held at the Ballwin Athletic Association.
A six-run second inning for Terre Haute helped do Washington in as the Indiana team took the tournament championship, 10-4.
Post 218 reached the championship with a 9-2 semifinal win against Alton, Illinois Sunday, immediately preceding the championship game.
“They did get the better of us in this one,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said of the rematch with Terre Haute. “They really came out swinging and have some guys with serious pop even in their wood bats. They took good at-bats and we helped them some with a couple of miscues, but the reality is a back-to-back doubleheader in 100 degrees is a tall order for any team. That is not and excuse, just a reality check when you’re considering any mental mistakes that take place.”
In pool play, Washington and Terre Haute tied Friday, 2-2, after a weather stoppage in the top of the seventh inning.
Post 218 also won pool games over Lemay Memorial Post 162 Saturday, 10-1, and Thoman Boothe Post 338 Thursday, 33-0.
After Terre Haute drew first blood Sunday with one run in the first inning, Post 218 responded with two runs in the home half.
However, Terre Haute’s six-run outburst in the second put it back in front for good.
Washington managed one more run in the second and one in the fourth. Terre Haute capped the scoring with three final runs in the top of the sixth.
Post 218 tallied seven hits.
Hanon Jarvis led the way with a triple and a single. He scored once and drove in a run.
Aden Pecka singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in one.
Gavin Matchell tripled, scored and drove in a run.
Peyton Straatmann singled and walked.
Sam Paule singled.
Dane Eckhoff walked and scored.
Cody Vondera drove in a run.
Tanner McPherson was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
“Up and down the lineup guys did what they could against a solid arm on the mound,” Getsee said. “We had some squeeze plays go our way and some timely hitting, but in the end we came up short. As I told the guys in our post game talk, this is just the beginning for our team and we have long-term goals. This tournament and that Terre Haute team made us better, which is why we were out there.”
On the mound, Morgan Copeland drew the start for Post 218. In 1.2 innings, he allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Drew Bunge tossed 3.1 innings in relief, striking out one and allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks.
Paule pitched the final two innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk.
Post 218 is back home Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field to host Union Post 297 at 6 p.m.
A freshman game between the two programs is slated to follow the senior action.