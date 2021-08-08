HASTINGS, NEBRASKA — Sparked by a seven-run second inning, Dubuque County, Iowa, eliminated the Washington Post 218 Seniors Sunday morning at the Mid South Regional at Duncan Field, 11-4.
Washington ended its season at 24-14.
The game started Saturday night and was in the bottom of the first inning when thunderstorms hit. The game was suspended until Sunday morning.
Dubuque County, the Iowa champion, scored on the first at-bat Sunday, moving ahead, 2-0. The seven-run second inning gave the lone unbeaten team in the event a 9-0 advantage.
Post 218 fought back, scoring two runs in the third inning and two in the sixth, but it wasn't enough.
Dane Eckhoff, Gavin Matchell and Blake Whitlock each had two hits for Post 218.
Dubuque County advanced to the championship series against the Cabot, Arkansas, RailCats Sunday afternoon.
More coverage from the regional tournament will be in the Wednesday Missourian.