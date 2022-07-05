Make it four games in a row without a run allowed for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.
Washington shut out Rhineland Post 147 Wednesday in Hermann, 8-0, to make it four Ninth District games in a row without a run allowed.
“Sam Turilli came out throwing strikes and working ahead,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We needed to get him some more hill time to sharpen up and he did that to perfection, picking up seven strikeouts, working ahead and keeping the ball down in the zone. The defense was stellar behind him and Seth Roewe, who pitched the final three frames on the night, picking right up where Sam left off. He fanned three of his own.”
Before the four shutouts, Washington allowed one run in three games in a row and two runs in the previous two.
The last time Post 218 gave up more than two runs in a game was June 19, a 7-6 loss to Danville, Illinois, Post 210 in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament semifinals in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Washington (21-4-1, 13-0) has secured the top seed for the upcoming Ninth District Tournament. Washington visited St. Charles Post 312 Thursday for its final league game.
Rhineland (8-8, 5-7) currently is sixth in the standings and has a doubleheader Friday against Pacific Post 320 to conclude the season.
In Wednesday’s game, Washington scored two runs in the top of the first, two in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Post 218 outhit Rhineland, 11-2. Each side made two errors.
Turilli was the winner, going four innings while allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out seven.
Roewe pitched three innings, allowing one hit and two walks. He struck out three.
Washington also got a massive defensive play.
“The only real threat was killed when Aden Pecka threw out a potential run at the plate to kill their sixth inning,” Getsee said. “Aden threw a dart to Cody Vondera and cut down the runner by at least six feet.”
At the plate, Dane Eckhoff, Sam Paule and Gavin Matchell each had two hits. Matchell tripled. Eckhoff, Paule and Turilli doubled.
Pecka, Jacob Weidle, Tanner McPherson and Vondera each singled.
Pecka drew Washington’s lone walk.
Matchell and Paule were hit by pitches. Vondera sacrificed while Eckhoff and Vondera stole bases.
Eckhoff scored three runs. Paule scored twice while Turilli, Matchell and Weidle scored once.
“We faced Parker Anderson who is a solid pitcher with a plus arm and we had our hands full,” Getsee said. “Sam Turilli came out swinging in the first inning, getting a double followed by Dane Eckhoff sending him home on a single and we just plugged away all night against him.”
“We fanned nine times against Anderson, so that tells you he has some good stuff, but our guys took quality at-bats and took advantage of the opportunities as they presented themselves.”
Overall, Getsee said it was a team effort.
“Sam Paule had a night with two hits and Gavin Matchell had a big blow to right center,” Getsee said. “All of the guys have been focusing in on the details of how to take quality at-bats, and it shows when you total all of them up.”
Anderson went six innings before hitting the pitch limit. He suffered the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits, one walk and one hit batter. Anderson struck out nine.
Trace Erfling pitched the final inning, allowing an unearned run on one hit and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Anderson and Gavin Hackmann had the Hermann hits. Anderson doubled.
Gavin Moore, Hackmann and Jordan Heying walked.
JJ Mundwiller put down a sacrifice bunt.