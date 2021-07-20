Dane Eckhoff didn’t miss twice.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion second baseman connected with a high pitch for a game-winning hit Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in a 3-2 victory over Union Post 297.
The win gave third-seeded Washington (15-9) a Ninth District Tournament first-round victory over Union Post 297 (11-9-1).
“Another epic battle with a very good Union team is all I can say,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They pitched and hit the ball great, and we did the same. It was a shame somebody had to lose because this was a well-played game on both sides of the dugouts.”
Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey felt it was a playoff atmosphere.
“It was a real good game between two solid teams,” Bailey said.
Eckhoff stepped up to the plate with the game tied and one out in the bottom of the seventh and runners on the corners.
Getsee put out the squeeze play sign, but the pitch was too high for Eckhoff to make contact, and runner Louis Paule was tagged out short of the plate.
On the next pitch, also up, Eckhoff connected and sent the ball to right center field, far enough for Sam Turilli to scamper home from second base with the winning run.
The two local rivals worked hard to grind out runs throughout the game.
“We knew they were going to give us everything they had,” Getsee said. “We’re kidding ourselves thinking the crosstown games don’t mean as much, and with that added layer, this was a tough game.”
Washington pushed two runs across the plate in the bottom of the third. Union scored in the top of the fourth, and that’s the way it stood for some time.
Union threatened in the top of the fifth, but the inning ended with Kaden Motley thrown out at the plate.
Motley made up for it in the seventh. He tripled with two outs, scoring pinch runner Hayden Burke.
Post 218 used a trio of pitchers.
Morgan Copeland started and went 2.2 innings. He allowed three hits and one walk, striking out two. He left the game as Post 218 was trying to save eligibility.
Blake Whitlock pitched 3.1 innings, allowing a run on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. Whitlock fanned one.
Ethan Mort got the decision, pitching the final inning. He allowed a run on two hits and struck out one.
“Morgan Copeland came up and gave us a fantastic spot start, giving us 2.2 innings of work and a different look to Union’s hitters,” Getsee said. “Blake Whitlock followed with 3.1 innings, and Ethan Mort closed the door and gave us the victory.”
Dylan McLone pitched the first 4.1 innings for Post 297, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. McLone struck out two.
Evan Hall pitched the last 2.1 innings, taking the loss. He allowed an unearned run on two hits and a hit batter. Hall struck out three.
“Dylan and Evan both threw well, and our middle-of-the-order bats had some good days at the plate,” Ryan Bailey said. “We just weren’t able to come out on top.”
Eckhoff concluded with three of the six Washington hits, including a triple.
Louis Paule had two singles. Gavin Matchell doubled.
“Dane Eckhoff was the man of the hour for us against Union with three hits, including a triple and the game-winning RBI, were big for us,” Getsee said. “Louis Paule did his own damage with two hits and none bigger that getting a leadoff hit in the bottom of the seventh. We had some other chances to plate some runs, but hopefully as we continue to play through the week the bats heat up a little more and we find our rhythm.”
Turilli, Zac Coulter and Cody Vondera walked. Sam Paule was hit by a pitch.
Vondera put down a bunt, and Turilli posted a sacrifice fly.
Turilli and Vondera stole bases.
Turilli, Eckhoff and Louis Paule scored the runs. Turilli and Eckhoff each had one RBI.
Union closed with eight hits, and Motley posted three of them, including a triple.
Gavin Wencker produced two hits, including a double.
Coleton Anderson, Will Mentz and Cooper Bailey had one single apiece.
Mentz, Conner Borgmann and Hall walked. Cooper Bailey was hit by a pitch.
Burke and Mentz stole bases.
Burke and Cooper Bailey scored the runs. Motley and Wencker posted the RBIs.