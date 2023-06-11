If Tuesday’s game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field is any indication, there could be a new challenger for the Ninth District Senior Legion title this season.
Defending league champion Washington Post 218 scratched out a 2-0 win over Pacific Post 320.
“What a performance by our guys,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
“Washington was able to get that timely hit and I think that was the difference in the game,” Pacific Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said.
Washington improved to 4-0 overall, 3-0 in the Ninth District. Pacific is 4-2 overall, 4-1 in league play.
Washington, which has breezed to wins in its first three games, was held to single aces in the third and fifth frames of the fast-moving game.
“Offensively, we were putting the ball in play, but just couldn’t get that timely hit when we needed it,” Meyer said.
Washington outhit Pacific, 7-5, and both teams were charged with one error.
Each team employed two pitchers in the game and the standard set by the starters was followed by the relievers.
Kannon Hibbs went five innings for Post 218 for the win. He gave up five hits and two walks while striking out four.
Ryan Weidle shared the shutout and earned a save.
“Kannon Hibbs pitched a heck of a game,” Getsee said. “By and large, our defense supported him through his five innings of work. Ryan Weidle picked up the final two frames and was fantastic as well. We had a couple of defensive miscues, but in reality some guys were a little out of their normal positions Defensively, we really couldn’t have asked for more from out guys.”
Pacific started Mason Snider, who went five innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, three walks and one hit batter. Snider struck out three batters.
Jack Meyer tossed the sixth inning, allowing two hits and striking out one.
“Mason Snider pitched the first five innings for us, giving up two runs (only one earned),” Meyer said. “He pitched really well. Jack Meyer came in and pitched the sixth inning and was able to keep the score 2-0. Any time your pitchers can keep a good team to only scoring two runs, you have to be happy.”
For Post 218, Gavin Matchell had two hits, including a double. Anthony Broeker and Noah Hendrickson both singled twice.
Reagan Kandlbinder added a single.
Jacob Weidle drew a pair of walks and Hibbs walked once.
Broeker was hit by a pitch and stole a base. Jacob Weidle and Kabren Koelling also stole bases.
Aden Pecka and Jacob Weidle scored the runs. Matchell had both RBIs.
“Offensively, we could had done a few things better,” Getsee said. “We failed on some bunt attempts, but converted when we needed to. Gavin Matchell provided the first offensive spark and he was followed by Anthony Broeker and Noah Hendrickson. They put the bat on the ball, moved the guys up and kept the line moving. All good signs as we head into the Ballwin Tournament.
For Pacific, Trevor Klund and Meyer both had two hits.
Ethan Simpson had the other Pacific hit.
Simpson and Trey Kulick walked. Andrew Payne stole a base.
The game marked the first time Washington had its full roster available after the St. Francis Borgia players returned following their Class 5 state runner-up finish.
Washington started play in the Ballwin BATtles Cancer Tournament Wednesday. That event runs through Sunday at Ballwin Athletic Association.
Pacific plays a doubleheader at De Soto Friday with the first game at 6 p.m.