Pushing a pair of runs across the plate in the bottom of the sixth, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team eked out a 5-3 victory Wednesday over St. Charles Post 312 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“We were thrilled to get a win over St. Charles in a bit of a pitchers duel,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Sam Paule, Dane Eckhoff and Ethan Mort all did their part on the bump. We’re still in a part of our season where we need to get fresh faces on the hill and let them log time up there, and we got what we needed and a win. St. Charles’ Blake Painter was really good for the entire game, and we had to work hard to get past him, that is for sure.”
Washington (4-1) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning, scoring twice. St. Charles chipped back with a run in the top of the fourth.
Washington added another run in the bottom of the fifth frame. That was important as St. Charles scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to tie it, 3-3.
Washington moved ahead with some help from Post 312. Cody Vondera flew out to center field, and the hit was deep enough for Zac Coulter to tag up and attempt to take third. The throw got past everyone and ended up in the Washington dugout, allowing Coulter to score with the go-ahead run.
Sam Turilli then singled home Mort for an insurance marker.
And that’s all Mort needed. After allowing a leadoff single, Mort got the next three batters out to seal the win.
Mort was Post 218’s third pitcher in the game, and he went 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and a walk, striking out two. Mort was the winning pitcher.
Sam Paule started and went the first three innings, allowing one walk and striking out three.
Eckhoff pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and a hit batter. He fanned one.
Painter went the distance for St. Charles, allowing five runs (four earned) over six innings. He gave up eight hits and three walks and struck out four. Painter ended the bottom of the sixth right at his pitch limit.
Gavin Matchell had two hits, including Washington’s biggest one a triple.
Turilli also had two hits. Eckhoff, Blake Whitlock, Louis Paule and Vondera each singled.
Coulter walked twice. Mort drew one walk.
Eckhoff, Jarrett Hamlett and Turilli put down sacrifice bunts.
Eckhoff, Matchell, Coulter, Mort and Vondera scored runs.
Turilli, Matchell and Whitlock posted RBIs.
“Sam Turilli and Gavin Matchell continue to swing hot bats and had another great night, as did Dane Eckhoff and Blake Whitlock,” Getsee said. “All told, our bats were just good enough. We had three out of four sacrifices get down, so we’re headed in the right direction there as well. We’ll continue to do the things to help our players grow and jell as a team, and hopefully that will do the trick come July in the zone tournament.”
James Durham led St. Charles with two hits, including a double.
Ashton Winning, Painter, Johnny Alsup, Noah Meyer, Joe Moss and Mason Wolfe singled.
Alsup and Will Mettlach walked. Spencer Foss was hit by a pitch. Alsup stole a base.
Durham, Alsup and Meyer scored the runs. Painter, Mettlach and Wolfe recorded RBIs.
Washington plays this weekend in Sedalia. Washington faces Sedalia Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and Jefferson City at 5 p.m. Post 218 plays a team from Omaha, Nebraska, Sunday at 10 a.m. and Fike at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re working on setting up our team for the long haul, and that starts Saturday in Sedalia,” Getsee said. “We’ve had every guy who pitches for us on the mound now, and they should all feel comfortable with their next outing. That said, our guys worked ahead getting first-pitch strikes, and when we do that, we limit runners, which limits guys crossing the plate. We’re very happy with where we are at the moment and will be tested come Saturday.”