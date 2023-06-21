Improving to 2-0 in pool games, the Washington Post 218 Seniors edged Lancaster, Ohio, Post 11 Friday in pool play at the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, 7-3.
Each team scored a run in the first. In the third, Lancaster scored once and Post 218 added three runs. Both teams again scored in the fourth with Lancaster adding one run to Washington’s two.
Post 218 (13-0) scored its final run in the sixth.
“It was an exciting game,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Will Mentz pitched five strong innings for us and kept us in the game long enough for the offense to ignite. Lancaster liked to swing the bats and were on the hunt, but they couldn’t match up to Will.”
Mentz allowed three runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batter over five frames. He struck out one.
“Ryan Weidle jumped in and closed out the final two frames doing a lot of what Will had going on,” Getsee said. “Ryan went on the attack, worked ahead and closed it out. Both guys leaned on our defense. We only struck out two batters, so defense was the premium.”
Weidle allowed a walk and struck out one.
Peyton Straatmann had three of Washington’s 12 hits, including one of the four doubles.
“Peyton Straatmann did some damage going 3-3 and when he turned the lineup over to the top of our order, we were able to plate a few runs. Peyton set the table for Sam Paule, Ryan Weidle and Gavin Matchell as they all had a couple of hits.”
Paule, Ryan Weidle and Gavin Matchell each had two hits and all three doubled.
Anthony Broeker, Tanner McPherson and Reagan Kandlbinder all singled.
“Anthony Broeker sent the first run across with a big two out hit in the first and we just kept putting the pressure on,” Getsee said. “It was a total team win with contributions of some sort from every guy.”
McPherson drew Washington’s lone walk and Kandlbinder was hit by a pitch.
Jacob Weidle, a courtesy runner, scored three runs. Paule, Ryan Weidle, Matchell and Broeker scored once.
Kandlbinder drove in two runs. Paule, Ryan Weidle, Matchell, Broeker and Mentz each drove in one run.
“Some of the little things get overlooked at times, but when we’re all playing to win we are tough,” Getsee said. “One classic example was when Will Mentz went in on defense after we pulled him from the mound. He came up with bases loaded and sent a deep fly to left plating a run. Just situational hitting by him and our guys adds to our run count.”
Post 218 beat Lancaster again Saturday, 3-1.
