SEDALIA — For eight innings, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team held on for a white-knuckle ride on the state tournament roller coaster.
Finally, in the top of the eighth, Post 218 broke through to win its tournament opener over Festus Post 253, 4-2.
Washington (32-6-2) moved to Wednesday’s winners’ bracket final against St. Joseph Post 11, a 5-1 winner over Jefferson City Post 5 in Tuesday’s first game.
Festus (17-16) faced Post 5 Wednesday in an elimination game.
While Washington ended even in hits with Festus, 9-9, it took all eight innings to erase a deficit.
“We faced a tough arm in Nate Moore,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We knew he was going to be tough. We didn’t expect him to have that kind of command based upon his previous outings that we had heard about, but it’s a state game and everyone’s fired up. We did everything we could do to get the line moving. He kept us down, but when push came to shove, we were able to get it done.”
Helped by a Post 218 miscue, Festus opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second. Washington was able to limit the damage and fight back to tie it in the top of the third.
“They put two up, we answered with two, and we just plugged away until we had a chance,” Getsee said.
Post 218 started to get more of those chances as the game progressed. The top of the seventh ended with Sam Turilli stranded at third. The top of the eighth proved to be different.
Gavin Matchell led off with a single to right and Aden Pecka reached on what was ruled a fielder’s choice.
With one out, Tanner McPherson came through with the hit Post 218 had been seeking, singling to center field. Matchell flew around from second to score.
Reagan Kandlbinder, who last week helped the Post 218 Juniors win their state tournament, then belted a double to the left-center field gap, giving Washington a two-run lead, 4-2.
Festus was able to shut it down from there. The game was far from over.
Leadoff batter Jaxin Patterson drew a walk from relief pitcher Morgan Copeland, but was put out at third on Laine Axtetter’s single to left as Sam Turilli made a key throw to McPherson at third.
Turilli’s assist was the second for the outfield in the game after Matchell hit catcher Weston Meyer to put out Jack Gross to end the fourth.
“Our outfielders were great,” Getsee said. “Aden Pecka in center, Sam Turilli in left and Gavin Matchell in right. Sam threw a runner out at third in the eighth. Matchell’s throw to the plate in the fourth for the putout was a huge boost and kept everybody fired up and in the game.”
Getsee said plays like that are crucial in claiming a title.
“That kind of stuff is what wins championships,” Getsee said. “We talk about it in every single huddle — defense wins championships — tonight, our defense came through.”
It still wasn’t done. Sam Stokes then singled, putting runners on first and second. Copeland came back to strike out Connor McDonald and coaxed a hard grounder by Gross to third. McPherson fielded the ball and hustled to the base for the final putout.
That gave Copeland the win. He threw three innings in relief of Brady Hanneken. Copeland allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four.
Hanneken pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Offensively, Turilli and Sam Paule each had two hits.
Kandlbinder doubled. Dane Eckhoff, Matchell, Pecka and McPherson singled.
Eckhoff and Pecka drew walks.
Eckhoff put down a sacrifice bunt. Eckhoff and Paule stole bases.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Matchell and Pecka scored runs.
Paule, Pecka, McPherson and Kandlbinder each had one RBI.
For Festus, Moore went 7.1 innings and took the loss. He allowed four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Dom Sutton got the final two outs, including a strikeout.
Stokes and Gross led the Festus hitting attack with two hits apiece.
Patterson, Axtetter, McDonald, Canyon Stout and Dylan Black each had one hit.
Patterson and Stokes walked.
Gross and Stout each scored a run. Black had an RBI.