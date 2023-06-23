Washington Post 218 extended its Senior Legion stay in Indiana for another game Sunday morning.
Playing at Terre Haute North High School, Post 218 defeated Kokomo (Indiana) Post 6 in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational semifinals, 11-3.
“We had a great run in Terre Haute, for sure,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Sunday bracket play brought out the best in our guys and we pulled it off with a total team effort.”
In the semifinal game, Post 218 got a big hitting and pitching performance from Gavin Matchell.
On the hill, Matchell went the distance, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits and three hit batters. He struck out three.
At the plate, Matchell hit his third home run in three games, one of two round-trippers for Post 218 in the game.
“It was another solid performance by Gavin Matchell on the mound,” Getsee said. “He dominated them for the complete-game win and was backed up by another solid defensive performance.
“Offensively, we blew it up again. This time it was Gavin Matchell and Noah Hendrickson providing the blasts out of the park that were no-doubters.”
Hendrickson and Sam Paule each had two hits.
“Noah and Sam Paule had two-hit days and the rest of the offense all did their part to bring home the victory and put us into the championship game against the No. 1 seeded Madison, Indiana,” Getsee said.
Ryan Weidle, Reagan Kandlbinder, Will Mentz, Jacob Weidle, Karson Eads and Aden Pecka each had one hit.
Pecka and Jacob Weidle doubled.
Paule, Jacob Weidle and Hendrickson walked.
Mentz swiped two bases. Paule and Jacob Weidle each had one steal.
Anthony Broeker posted a sacrifice fly.
Matchell and Jacob Weidle scored two runs apiece. Paule, Ryan Weidle, Mentz, Kabren Koelling, Eads, Hendrickson and Pecka scored once.
Matchell drove in three. Hendrickson and Pecka posted two RBIs apiece. Ryan Weidle, Broeker and Jacob Weidle drove in one run each.
Washington grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but broke the game open in the fourth, scoring eight more runs.
Each team scored twice in the fifth and Kokomo added a final run in the top of the seventh.
Washington outhit Kokomo, 11-7. Each team made one error.
Jake Seuferer and Cayden Calloway each had two hits for Post 6. Calloway doubled.
